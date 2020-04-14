Three vehicles were stranded on Georgia’s beaches in the United States in an effort to rescue a police car that had been stranded in the sand. A picturesque scene that comes to us in a new demonstration of the potential of social media in modern life.

It happened at the end of last week on Jekyll Island, an island in Georgia very popular for its nature and the beauty of its beaches, which are a regular tourist destination. Perhaps that is why a group of teenagers had come to the sea to spend the day, despite the pandemic situation in the country.

The patrol car, a Ford Explorer Interceptor, spotted them from a distance and approached their position to ask them to leave. But it all went wrong when the Ford got stuck in the wet sand. From here, a wave of misfortune was fed with all those who showed their solidarity.

The teens climbed into their Hummer to help the cops, but were also trapped.

A white Ford Excursion passing by saw them and approached to rescue them. He first released the Hummer, but as soon as he returned for the police he also remained in the water.

The third and final victim of this picturesque story is a backhoe, who also went into the sea to try to retrieve the vehicles.

The episode ended without personal injury, although the same clearly cannot be said for the vehicles. Since then, several photographs have appeared on social networks that allow us to better appreciate what happened.

The patrol car belonged to the Georgia State Patrol, a Georgia state police force specializing in traffic accidents and crimes on the state’s road network.

