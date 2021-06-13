Three values ​​to take advantage of the good moment of the Italian market

The Italian index offers a very good technical aspect after overcoming, at the end of last May, the resistance of 25,113 points. The selective put an end to the lateral movement of the last months and has confirmed the beginning of a new bullish momentum that makes us think about an extension of the gains. The Ftse MIB It is moving at the maximums of the last 13 years offering an excellent technical aspect that invites to see an extension of the gains up to the level of 30,000 points, which represents a revaluation of 16% from the current prices of quotation.

Technical analysis

SECURITIES IN BULL TREND

Eni It is one of the values ​​of the Italian market that we will not lose sight of in the coming days. For three months the company has been moving in a side band and it seems very likely that we could end up seeing the beginning of a new bullish momentum. A close above 10.66 euros would be the signal we would be waiting for to position ourselves in the company. As soon as this break is confirmed, we will position ourselves in the company and it is very likely that we may end up seeing an extension of profits to the level of 12 euros. Good accumulation levels reinforce the possibility of a definition of its price series in the coming days. We will not see a sign of weakness as long as it remains trading above $ 9.62.

Middle bank It is one of the values ​​of the Italian selective that offers the best technical perspectives. After holding in the vicinity of the support of 9.50 euros we are seeing how it is attacking the key resistance of 9.988 euros. Be aware that this is a sign of strength that makes us think of the beginning of a new upward momentum that could make us think of an extension of the gains to the level of 11 euros, the highest of 2019. We will not price even the slightest bit a sign of weakness as long as it remains trading above 9.47 euros.

Very attentive that the quote of Banco Mediolanum which has managed to overcome, a few sessions ago, the key resistance of 8.17 euros. Despite the recent falls, everything makes us think of the end of the lateral movement in which the company has been moving in recent weeks and the beginning of a new upward momentum that could extend to the level of 8.80 euros . Good accumulation levels only confirm the current strength of buying. Without a doubt it is a value in which we could position ourselves at current prices.