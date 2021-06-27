Three values ​​of the Continuum to position ourselves right now: Rovi, Talgo and Zardoya Otis

However, there are stocks with very good technical prospects that we should not lose sight of in the coming days.

Technical analysis

THROW BACK

The declines of the last sessions in Rovi Laboratories They have cleaned up their upward trend after the strong increases in May. The company rose close to 20% this month although everything seems to indicate that after a halt along the way we could end up seeing an extension of the profits. To do this, we will wait for you to confirm the end of short-term sales. The good figure accompanied by volume that we could see in the middle of last week shows us the return of shopping. We will be very aware of the appearance of a signal of strength that invites us to think about an extension of the rises. The key resistance is at 59.80 euros. A close above these prices would leave the stock rising free with a clear path to see an extension of the gains to the 70 euro level. Good accumulation levels are another factor that gives consistency to its main upward trend.

At the end of last May we could see how Talgo managed to pulverize the resistance of 4.74 euros. After a few weeks of declines, we can see how the company could be shaping a throw back at these levels. At these prices, the most normal thing is that we can end up seeing the return of purchases so we will be very aware of the appearance of a figure of strength that makes us think of a return of purchases. A close above 5 euros would be the signal that would make us think of a continuation of the rises to the level of 5.50 euros. It is undoubtedly one of the values ​​that we will not lose sight of in the coming days.

The last few weeks’ earnings in Zardoya otis They have caused the key resistance of 5.82 euros to be overcome. After months of struggle, the value has managed to rise above the 200 session average again, confirming a change in trend. For the next few days, the most normal thing is that we can end up seeing an extension of the profits up to the level of 6.30 euros. For the next days it is one of the values ​​that we will not lose sight of in the next few days.