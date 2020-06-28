If you want to have a clean house without using so many chemicals that harm the environment and can cause allergies among your loved ones, give the opportunity a peroxide.

It turns out that this natural product is capable of killing germs and bacteria through natural oxidation and in record time and can become a strong ally for household cleaning.

One of its uses in the toilet. Stores in an atomizer peroxide And when you go to wash this important piece of the house, spray everywhere with it, sponge and go Natural disinfection!

Another of its uses is to restore strength and shine to home windows. To use it for this tedious housework, simply spray the glass and then run a sheet of newspaper until you remove all the dirt and dust.

The third use that we bring you is to eliminate bad smells and fungi in the fridge. Spray peroxide in problem areas and leave to act for about 5 minutes. Your fridge will be as new and germ free.