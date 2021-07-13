Three US banks would release US $ 1bn in reserves

. videos

Poverty in Honduras could increase from 70 to 75% in 2021 due to covid-19

Tegucigalpa, Jul 12 . .- The poverty rate in Honduras could increase from 70 to 75% by the end of 2021 due to the economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the high cost of living and the lack of job opportunities , alerted this Monday an economist consulted by Efe. “Poverty could increase five percentage points, that is, three out of every four Hondurans would be in a condition of poverty at the end of 2021,” said Ismael Zepeda, an economist at the Social Forum on External Debt and Development of Honduras (Fosdeh, non-governmental). The rise in the number of people who would be affected by poverty in Honduras is basically explained by “the important consequences and negative effects” left by the pandemic, the little dynamism of the economy, the high cost of living and unemployment, he said. . According to the state National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH), poverty in the Central American country increased to 70% in 2020, an increase of 10.7 percentage points compared to 59.3% in 2019. MIGRATION, VALVE OF ESCAPE The pandemic, which has left 274,478 cases and 7,259 deaths in 16 months in Honduras, has severely impacted all sectors of the country and the population in general. The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes covid-19, has increased poverty and inequality in Honduras and, consequently, will increase irregular migration, an “escape valve” in the face of the economic crisis, Zepeda said. Since October 2018, several caravans with thousands of Central Americans, the majority Hondurans, have left with the purpose of reaching the United States. The economist regretted that Honduras does not have a true strategy to reduce poverty, since the social programs promoted by the Government have only been “palliative.” “What has been had is a containment of extreme poverty, misery and indigence,” said Zepeda, who affirmed that there is no evidence to support the implementation of social programs. These programs have become “a welfare system, of course they are important, we cannot deny that hunger exists in the majority (…) but in the end they are not development mechanisms or promote human capital, what it does is contain that it does not fall into misery, “he explained. Zepeda also said that it is necessary to move towards a fiscal pact to improve the living conditions of the poor. EXTREME POVERTY IS ALSO INCREASING Extreme poverty in Honduras, a country with 9.5 million inhabitants, has increased by around 4% in recent years, reaching 45%, due to the loss of jobs, said the former Honduran minister of Finance Hugo Noe Pino. He pointed out that the loss of jobs and confinement impacted “on the income level (of the population), which caused part of the population in poverty to go into extreme poverty.” Pino, who was president of the Central Bank of Honduras from 1994 to 1997, indicated that many Hondurans have suffered “a very strong social blow” due to the lack of economic activity and the high levels of unemployment that the country already registered before the pandemic. The also candidate for deputy for the Libertad y Refundación (Libre, left) party, affirmed that the social programs promoted by the Government have a “more political objective than poverty reduction.” “It has been shown that the social programs that truly reduce poverty are education, access to health and social security; However, in the years prior to the pandemic, these were greatly affected in their resources,” he explained. The former Finance Minister insisted that social programs “are not adequate” to reduce poverty and lamented the “incorrect way” in which the mechanisms aimed at lessening the blow to the most vulnerable have been handled. .