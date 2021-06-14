Three treasures of the continuous market of the Spanish stock market by revaluation and capitalization

They sounded to enter the Ibex 35 Logista and Sacyr, but finally it was not like that and they will have to wait for the next meeting of the Ibex 35 Technical Advisory Committee (CAT) to be held on September 8. Logista had an accumulated volume in the calculation period slightly higher than CIE Automotive, while Meliá Hotels or Indra currently do not meet the minimum weighting criterion -0.3% of the average market capitalization of the Ibex in the calculation period.

Soltec, Sacyr and Audax accumulate a volume in the last six months higher than other securities currently included in the Ibex, such as CIE Automotive, but none of them meet the minimum weighting criterion (0.3% of the average market capitalization of the Ibex in the calculation period).

Beyond the decision made this Thursday and the next CAT meeting, the continuous market of the Spanish stock market hides treasures that may not be as well known to the general public, nor to international analysts and investors. In fact, about 40% of the Spanish market is not monitored by any analysis firm or investment bank.

However, there are values ​​that have Ibex 35 figures, companies that are pounding on the gateway to the Spanish selective, in addition to those already mentioned. This is the case, for example, of three jewels of the Spanish continuous market, such as Laboratorios Rovi, Línea Directa or Aperam, which have appreciated over 35% so far this year, which also makes them show a capitalization of more than 2,000 million of euros. That is to say, capitalized medium-sized companies that come stomping and ask for the way to the big ones of the national park.

The pharmaceutical company is going through a spectacular moment on the stock market and not only in 2021, in 2020 it already benefited, like the rest of its sector, from the inflow of capital in search of everything that could stop Covid-19. The Spanish family business of the López-Belmonte maintains an agreement with Moderna and manufactures the coronavirus vaccine at its plant in San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid).

In fact, it has already announced the expansion of its Madrid plant with the aim of installing “two new production lines and equipment for the formulation, filling, automatic visual inspection, labeling and packaging” of the Covid-19 vaccine. , as Rovi explains. The new machines will become operational from the fourth quarter of 2021 and fully up and running in the first half of 2022 and will allow “more than doubling the filling and finishing capacity of the vials at these facilities,” adds Rovi.

In the first quarter of the year, its net profit shot up 71% in the first three months of the year to 23.8 million euros, while raising its revenue forecasts. At the end of the year, the pharmaceutical company obtained a net profit of 61.1 million euros in 2020, a figure 55% higher than that of 2019, when it earned 39.3 million euros. On the stock market, so far this year it has risen 53.56%.

A new insurer on the stock market

For its part, Línea Directa is a company that has just come to the stock market, although it is still controlled in part by its parent Bankinter, in a clear operation that the market values, sometimes, going separately more than the total sum of the parts of a group. The best example of this is Cellnex, Abertis’ ‘spin off’, which has not stopped growing since it was separated from its parent company and is now one of the giants of the Ibex 35.

Línea Directa has risen 41.88% in the continuous market since its debut on April 29, synonymous with the fact that the market has liked Bankinter’s listing operation. This way of going public does not imply a sale or subscription of shares.

In the case of Aperam it is also a spin-off from ArcelorMittal in 2011 specializing in stainless steel and specialty steels. In the case of Aperam, its increases in the continuous market come, to a great extent, due to the recovery of the sectors linked to the economic cycle and the expansion that most industrial raw materials are having thanks to the stimuli of central banks and governments. It is revalued by 39.87%.