A total of 3,268 people “whose families have lost 3,274 family members as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic” they sue the Government, before the Supreme Court, for having “ignored” to the warnings of the international health authorities, “hiding any information from the citizens about said emergency” and its serious consequences in our country. In the brief presenting this Monday to the High Court, to which OKDIARIO has had access, a total of 11 lawyers They ask that Pedro Sánchez and his 22 ministers be tried for breaching their obligations as Executive, “for the late adoption of the measures” and, for the “Negligence of their acts and omissions to curb, reduce and alleviate the effects of the Coronavirus epidemic across the nation. ”

Although at the moment there are 92 individuals who are represented in the complaint registered before the Second Criminal Chamber, the remaining 3,176 will join it once they have “been able to Obtain the Medical Death Certificate, necessary in order to prove the death »of their relatives, and the cause of it, the lawyers advance.

For all those affected, the Council of Ministers, with President Sánchez in charge, stopped adopting “the appropriate measures to prevent or stop the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in Spain”, and therefore they are “Jointly and severally”, responsible for a crime of multiple homicide by recklessness, which is punishable by prison terms.

The complaint requests the Supreme Court – where all members of the Government are appraised – to ask the Government for all official documents and reports on the pandemic with which it had, from minute one of the same, as well as the official figures of infections and deaths.

They allowed the marches of the 8-M

Members of the Government they not only “denied the spread” of the virus in Spain when there were already more than 30 infected identified but they avoided taking “any containment measures”, allowing “at the end of February and during the first week of March a multitude of rallies and demonstrations.” Between them the 8-M marches “actively and publicly promoted by several of the defendants”, among which are the ministers Irene Montero, Carmen Calvo, Carolina Darias and Isabel Celaá, “the lawyers add in the complaint.

Specifically, they refer expressly “to those held in the cities of Madrid and Barcelona”, where they attended “according to data from the respective government delegations, 120,000 and 50,000 people”, respectively. And, in particular, to that of the capital, “Several of the defendants and their families attended, many of them becoming infected, as has been noted, despite the fact that almost all of them were provided with protective gloves »that the rest of the participants lacked.

Families ensure that the Government “knew the risk that the citizens ran” to those who did not give the necessary information to make them aware of it. In other words, the Executive “apparently decided to put their interests above the health of the people,” they denounced before the magistrates of the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court.

“Throughout Spain, manifestations and concentrations»Summoned by agrarian organizations in defense of their interests,«Mascletás» and festivals authorized by the Valencian authorities and political acts like the Vox rally in Vistaalegre ”, describe the lawyers representing the affected families.

In addition, they add: «They were not prevented nor did they cancel flights to or from Italy until March 10, allowing the citizens of these countries to move without any type of restriction and without any type of control and protection measures for entering Spain and vice versa, when it was already public knowledge that China, and then Italy, they were already suffering strongly the epidemic and it was not sanitary to travel to that country, nor to leave the entrances and exits between Spain and Italy without control, not only for the protection of citizens but also of the officials of the Security Corps who provide their services at border posts, stations, airports, … ».