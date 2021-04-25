Three things you should do as soon as you install it

Buying a new router is a complicated decision, and therefore you must weigh it and study it for a while. Once you are clear about which model you want to buy, and that you have made sure that it has everything you need, it is not enough to just install it, you also have to finish the setup process.

Setting up a new router at a basic level is not particularly complicated, especially when it comes to FRITZ! Boxes, which are equipped with the FRTIZ! OS operating system and have a simple interface full of possibilities. However, we must always keep in mind some minimums that we must not forget, since they will be key to ensure the correct operation of the router, and the security and reliability of our network.

The importance of the configuration is beyond doubt, and therefore we want to share with you three basic things that are fundamental, and what we should do yes or yes after buying, and installing, a new router.

1.-Check if you have succeeded with the placement of your new router

Before installing your new router you must choose the location. This is very important, since the scope and distribution of your Wi-Fi connection will depend on it, as well as the devices that you can connect by cable.

When you’ve positioned the router, run a series of tests to check that this was really the best possible place (depending on your needs), and if you realize that it has not fully fitted with your expectations, do not hesitate, change it.

It’s better to make the change now than to postpone it until later and have to deal with an unsatisfactory user experience in the meantime. If, despite everything, you have problems reaching certain corners of your home, remember that a Wi-Fi repeater, or a PLC, can help you.

2.-Change the basic security settings to protect your network

It is not a good idea to leave the configuration that your new router brings by default. The best thing you can do after completing the first step is enter security settings and make three basic changes:

Change the name of the Wi-Fi network. Try to use a neutral one, which does not offer personal information about you.

Modify the password. Enter a strong password, with uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Avoid making meaningful sentences.

If you are in a risk zone, where there is a history of intrusion into your neighbors’ Wi-Fi networks, or if you have suffered one, hide the Wi-Fi network. This adds a layer of security, since attackers must know the name of your network, and the password.

Remember that to enter the configuration menu you just have to enter “192.168.1.1” in the browser you use, and enter with your username and password. You can also change both values, which will also be configured by default.

3.-Look for firmware updates and do a speed test

Both will serve to put the finishing touch to the configuration process. Firmware updates usually come with updates that may improve the performance of your router, security and add new functions.

Always use the official website of the manufacturer and avoid using updates from third parties, since these can contain malware and give you security problems. It is also advisable to avoid updates in beta, and those that are not totally stable.

Lastly, do a speed test. This will allow you to assess if everything is working properly, and if your new router reaches the speeds it should. You can do it through Speedtest, for example.

