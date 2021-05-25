Three things to never do when bags drop

Investing tips for when stocks fall

The stock market has had an incredible year despite the pandemic with the S & P50 rising more than 40% in the last 12 months. But sooner or later it will fall and there are things that should not be done.

“Market downturns are normal, but they can still be intimidating. No one knows exactly when the market will get worse, but some experts predict a market crash is coming in the relatively near future, “according to Katie Brockman, in The Motley Fool. You can’t avoid a market crash, but you can protect yourself by avoiding these stocks in a recession.

In panic, sell

When stocks fall it can be tempting to sell them to try and get some money back before they hit rock bottom. But you will lose more by selling than by carrying the storm

The stock market is essential and a correction does not necessarily imply a precipitous fall in a value.

“If you sell your shares at the first sign of trouble, there is a possibility that prices will rebound and you will miss out on those gains. Worse, if you later decide to buy back the shares you just sold, you may end up paying more than you sold them if prices have risen, “says Brockman.

Curb investment in downturns

A crash is a puzzling situation for every investor and You can put your investments on hold until the market calms down. But the market will never be 100% with little volatility. If you stop investing every time the prices correct, you may not reach your investment objective. Better to keep investing steadily, regardless of what the market does

The latter is called price averaging. And it is a strategy that can reduce the impact of volatility on your investments.

“At dollar cost averaging, you will invest consistently throughout the year. When the market prospers, stock prices will be higher and you will pay more for your investments. And when the market is in a depression, prices are lower and you will pay less for your shares. Over time, those ups and downs should average out, ”notes Brockman.

Buying bad stocks just because they’re cheap

The falls are an opportunity to buy stocks at lower prices. However, this does not mean that you should buy shares for this reason.. Before investing make sure it is a solid long-term investment

“Market downturns are inevitable, so there is no way to avoid them completely. However, what you can avoid is making decisions that could hurt your savings in the long run. By buying good stocks and holding them for the long term, you can give your investments the best chance of surviving market turmoil, ”Brockman concludes.