Richard Dawkins is one of the guests of honor at Xataka Ciencia. Among his books we find wonders such as The Selfish Gene, Unweaving the Rainbow or, perhaps the most combative of all, The Mirage of God.

Dawkins, an admirer of Carl Sagan however, it differs from this by being more belligerent with anti-science, religions, postmodernism and social constructivism. As a sample, the following three ideas that, according to Dawkins, science has reduced to dust.

1. Relative truth

According to Dawkins, thanks to science the idea that what is called objective truth does not exist, or that we create our own truth. Of course, this does not mean knowing everything or having the last word, but rather that we have more valid, more data-based, even more pragmatic evidence than others.

Dawkins thus attacks the cultural relativism that spread postmodernism half a century ago.

2. Objective reality

According to Dawkins, science has also shot down the idea that objective reality does not exist or that we create our own reality.

We know that, although our observations may influence reality itself, or that we cannot have a complete precision of it, reality continues its course regardless of our consciousness.

3. Spirit

According to Dawkins, also science reduces to ashes the idea that there are spiritual, mystical or internal forms of knowledge that are superior to our habitual forms of knowledge. And, by extension, refutes the idea that science is just another belief, as irrational or mystical as any other faith.

For Dawkins, science is not a system of beliefs or myths, and runs precisely from untouchable ideas, from fallacies of authority and even from scientists themselves: it does not matter what beliefs they hold, but rather they are able to overcome the strict protocols of science itself.

To reinforce this idea, Dawkins, in his book Science in the Soul, quotes The World and its Demons from Carl Sagan and Higher Superstition, from Paul R. Grosss and Norman Levitt: