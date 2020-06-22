The speed of your Wi-Fi determines how fast that game you expect will download eagerly, and it will also affect your experience of use in other demanding tasks that require considerable bandwidth to function properly, such as viewing streaming content in UHD (4K) quality, for example.

It is clear that the speed of your Wi-Fi, and its performance, is determined by many things. The first, and most important, is the speed you have contracted with your Internet provider. If you have a symmetric speed of 300 Mbps subscribed, you should receive that speed, or the minimum that, in its absence, the provider has assured you in the contract.

However, that speed can be affected, limited or reduced by many things, like the router and the connections we use. For example, if you are wired and use a 100 Mbps Ethernet port, you will be losing speed. In this case, the ideal would be to use a Gigabit Ethernet connector.

The speed of your Wi-Fi can also be affected by many factors. Some are old acquaintances that we already have quite clear, while others are less popular and are still somewhat “unknown”. For this reason, we have encouraged ourselves to do this article, where we are going to share with you three things that can affect the speed of your Wi-Fi.

1.-Using the router in low power mode reduces the speed of your Wi-Fi

The commitment to sustainability and the creation of increasingly efficient devices has led many routers to come with a low power mode perfectly adjusted that allows you to enjoy a good experience of use at all times, but there are others who sacrifice reach and performance in exchange for a small energy saving.

Not all routers work the same, nor do they offer the same degree of efficiency and connection quality. For cover a relatively small space the low-power mode can be perfectly viable in all cases, but otherwise note that the low-power mode may be the culprit Your wireless connection works slowly in an area where it should be fine.

The reason is simple, the router consumes less power, but in return the wireless signal can lose power and have a smaller range, which will translate into performance below expectations.

Solution

Too easy, disable low power mode entering the configuration options of your router.

2.-Long distances also greatly reduce speed

We have implicitly anticipated this in the previous section. As many of our regular readers will know some obstacles, walls and appliances they can affect the range and speed of the Wi-Fi connection, and the same goes for distance.

We can give a clear explanation without the need for complications. The radio waves emitted by a router to create a Wi-Fi network weaken over long distances. It does not matter if they do not find any barrier on their way, as they travel greater distances their intensity and speed are reduced, so the further you are from the source that emits these waves the slower the connection.

Unfortunately there is no absolute rule on this matter, since the range of a wireless connection depends on many things, such as the power of the router antennas for example, but the speed difference between being one or two meters from the router and moving three or four meters away can be up to up to 50%.

Solution

The simplest and most effective way to improve the speed of your Wi-Fi if you do not want to spend money is place the router in a central position, slightly raised and orient the antennas well. If the experience is still not good, we should consider buying Wi-Fi repeaters.

3.-The noise on the motherboard is another factor that matters

It is a little known problem, but it is still quite important. If you connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi and use a network solution integrated in the motherboard of your PC or laptop, you should bear in mind that, in some cases, electrical noise generated on the motherboard can affect the speed of your connection.

Over the years it has been overcome and it is not frequent to have this problem in current equipment, but many people still use relatively old computers, so it is still topical despite everything.

A clear symptom that we may be suffering from a problem of this type is when we find that we have a well established Internet connection, everything is configured correctly and we are close to the router, but the speed of your Wi-Fi is not good. , or is below what might be expected.

Solution

The simplest thing is to buy an external network adapter, such as one that connects via USB 3.0. A small investment is required, but being a motherboard-level issue is the only truly effective option.

