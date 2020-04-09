All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has become the alternative of Wrestling in the United States; Nevertheless, There are still things that need improvement.

Like any product, it is not perfect, and there are details that still they must tune up before becoming a danger company to WWE.

AEW has many things going for it, like its roster, which has the best fighters in the independent field of the moment, but does not take advantage of it one hundred percent.

That is why this time we will tell you three things that AEW should improve.

DEVELOPMENT OF CHARACTERS

As we discussed earlier, AEW currently has a very good roster, but it must take better advantage of its fighters.

And is that sometimes The type of character that the fighters are developing is not understood, as they lack a little more credibility.

An example is Chris Jerichowho in WWE and NJPW use a different character and the same applies in AEW; however, there are times when it is not understood what type of character he uses in the ring.

Creatives need to do a little more work on it to engage with gladiators and rehearse your characters a little more, including your camera and microphone handling.

And there is also another factor that AEW needs to improve.

RIVALITIES ARE MULTIPLATFORM

We are used to rivalries taking place in TV shows and then are taken to other areas, such as social networks.

In AEW they do it differently and watch out, it’s not that it’s wrong, sometimes they just don’t understand what they’re doing.

And it is that the rivalries in the company of Khan begin in Dymanite, pBut they give them continuity on the YouTube channel, ‘Behind the elite’, and on social networks.

For a person who cannot be a hundred percent glued to AEW, lIt is difficult to follow the continuity of the same rivalries.

This causes great chaos when it comes to following the rivalries of your favorite fighters, The charm is lost if you must follow the development of rivalries on social networks or other platforms.

THEY WANT AEW LIKE A REAL SPORT

The debate of whether the Wrestling is a real sport or has not been active for many years, so Khan wanted to make his company something different.

They brought in fighters who could give the company an air of ‘real sport’ on TV, a big problem, They have not shown anything different from the other companies, talking about action in the ring.

In fact, Khan has not kept his promise, because although he brought Jack Hager, fighter and fighter of MMA; however, they have failed to amalgamate the image they want to give AEW.

Although there are small things that the company must improve in order to be fully successful, They must improve them as soon as possible in order to stay above NXT.

With this, they could soon face the WWE directly, that is to say to RAW or Smackdown, which is Khan’s main objective.