Just like today, but 17 years ago, Harry Potter was making history in the wizarding world again. For the third time in his short life (at the time he was only 13 years old), he saw himself face-to-face with the Unspeakable, the most feared dark wizard of all time, the leader of the Death Eaters: Lord Voldemort. It happened in the Secret Chamber, basilisk through, and, as one might suppose, although one is not very upset with the exploits of the boy who survived, Potter emerged victorious from the encounter and (attention, spoiler !!) with a horcrux less than destroy . A glorious date for wizards and witches who, in the muggle world, only those who have read books so many times celebrate (and seen many other movies) who have already lost count.

For them it is precisely the selection of Zacatrus board games that we have made under these lines, all of them thematic and full of magic. A good way to gather our well-known potterheads and remembering an anniversary that, although it goes unnoticed by many, for those of us who are still waiting for the Hogwarts letter, it will be unlimited fun.

– Harry Potter double. You are going to need to cast the spell “Aparecium” so that the invisible ink appears before your eyes and you can thus find the two identical drawings between two letters. This version of the classic Dooble uses characters, objects, fantastic beasts and symbols from the saga. We just have to be the fastest to find the one that is repeated between two cards, depending on the minigame we are playing, since there are up to five game options. This proposal is for skill, it is recommended from three years and is a fast game and perfect to carry around.

– Hogwarts Battle. You already know that Harry Potter has never been alone (his friends, his Patronus …) and in this game you will not be able to win if you do not cooperate with your friends, since together you must overcome the threats that hang over you. Villains will try to conquer the wizarding world and you have to avoid it. The game is designed to enjoy seven adventures in which the level of difficulty grows to finally succeed in defeating the One Who Must Not Be Named. Recommended from 10 years and from 2 to 4 players.

– Harry Potter the board game. This proposal is especially designed for those who want to get into the skin of the young wizard and experience all the stages of Hogwarts. It all starts when you receive a letter informing you that you have been accepted to the school. Once there, you must complete 30 different missions to become the magician you have always dreamed of: participate in Quidditch matches, take the exams … Also, the game has three modes according to the level of knowledge: Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Skilled Warlock, and Voldemort’s Return. They can play from two to eight players and the games have an average duration of 40 minutes.

