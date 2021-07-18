Three teenagers among six injured in shooting in Chicago

Three teenagers and a 12-year-old girl were among the six shot outside a Chicago party and had to be taken to hospitals, authorities said.

Miami World – AP

Someone fired shots from an SUV at a group of people standing on the sidewalk on Saturday night, local press reported.

Among those injured were a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the hand; two girls aged 13 and 14 who were hit in the lower back; one of 15 hit in the lower back and received a graze on the head; a 19-year-old woman hit in the lower back and a 25-year-old man hit in the lower back.

No one was immediately arrested and it is unclear what prompted the armed attack.