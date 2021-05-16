Three Tech Stocks to Buy After Nasdaq Crashes

This opens up three big questions: What constitutes a dip, when should I start buying, and what should I buy?

“Last night’s (Wednesday) low in E-Mini S&P 500 (ES) futures represented a 4.9% drop from the high. Around 5% is a software level and leaves a decent edge on a bounce, ”notes Martin Tillier on Nasdaq.com.

As for when to buy we must point out that the Wednesday was the third consecutive day of declines in that setback. After which there was a rebound in the market.

To this we must also add the bad economic news that were published during these days. “The E-Mini had bottomed out at 4,029.25 overnight on Wednesday and rebounded rapidly this morning (for Thursday) and barely reacted to the numbers,” says Tillier.

“This indicates that, as has been the case for the past year, there are strong buyers looking for a entry point, but it also offers another advantage. Now you can expect 4029.25 to be support, and a break below that would be a sell signal for anything you buy that would protect you against big losses, “says Tillier.

So we are in a rut, now the next question is what to buy.

We must take into account two approaches:

According to Tillier, big technology companies have led the falls, but he opts more for the second approach.

“If the concern of traders is that high impressions of the CPI and PPI indicate an inflationary environment that will force a policy change from the Fed, then I suppose it makes sense to sell the stocks that have arguably been the biggest beneficiaries of low interest. , easy monetary environment that has forced money to invest in stocks. However, the point is that higher interest rates negatively impact borrowers, and there are three big tech companies that have cash available where that is not a concern at all. As a bonus, they also have igrowth drivers that are independent of anything the Fed can do”Explains Tillier:

Manzana: It has the momentum of 5G going for it, a massive global presence that will soften any internal shocks, and around $ 70 billion in cash. Betting against them is foolish

Alphabet-A: It has a strong balance sheet with just $ 28.25 billion of debt on the books and cash holdings of more than $ 135 billion. Should we be concerned about the current economic environment? If anything, all that cash becomes a profit center in an environment of rising rates, and there will be no disruption to expansion in areas of potential growth like autonomous vehicles.

Amazon: It has spent massive amounts to build its infrastructure, but it still has around $ 73 billion in cash on the books. All that investment will make it extremely difficult for any competitor to challenge their dominance in online retail, a market that continues to grow at a rapid pace in both the US and the rest of the world.

“I know they are far from the original teams, but that’s the point when shopping on the falls. Looking For companies that are not massively affected by whatever is driving the sale and that, obviously, they have seen each other caught in a downdraft and may they recover when colder heads prevail. All three fit that description, and yet all are down more than double the drop in the index. So, given that it is a fall in which you can buy and now is a good time to enter, these are the companies that I would look at ”.