The Renault driver believes that if they lead in Austria, they will have a lot of cattle for the year

Although cautious, the Australian expects maximum equality between his rivals

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault driver, has assured that the analyzes of his engineers in preseason indicated that there would be up to three teams that could lead the middle zone at the beginning of the 2020 season, with less than a tenth per lap of difference between the two.

The evolution of the 2019 regulations implies that the theory is plausible after what happened last year in the fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship. Who will be on par with Renault and McLaren according to Ricciardo’s prediction? That may be the great unknown.

“I certainly hope that everything is very tight. All we know is what we saw in the February tests and we have our analyzes to try to guess where each one is, and all I can say is that it will be very difficult to predict which car is leading the middle zone or to know if it will be us or not, “Ricciardo said in the F1 Nation podcast.

“I would say that there will be at least three cars in the middle zone that are less than a tenth,” he added.

In order to be the fourth fastest car on the grid, Ricciardo may have to wait for Hungary, given that the first two appointments of the 2020 season will be at the Red Bull Ring, the circuit where Renault suffered the most in 2019.

“Last year Austria was the worst weekend for us in the entire season. So I think getting there and leading the middle zone would be a great sign for us for the rest of the season. But honestly, it is difficult to predict, “said the Australian.

Ricciardo was last week precisely in Spielberg in a private test with the RS18 to regain sensations and for the Renault team to practice the new post-pandemic procedures.

“It was great to be able to drive again. The first few laps were a little weird, but it’s like everything, it doesn’t take long to get back to feeling if it’s something you’ve done all your life. But at the beginning I felt a little strange” , It’s over.

