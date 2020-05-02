A decade of war has split Syria into three: the insurgent Idlib to the northwest, Kurdish autonomy to the northeast and the government of the Syrian president, Bachar el Asad, in charge of the rest of the territory. Divided, the three zones face the pandemic with decimated medical infrastructures to protect a population sunk by the economic crisis. Only 58 of the 111 public hospitals that existed before the conflict continue to operate, while 70% of medical personnel have fled abroad, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO). The London School of Economics (LSE) estimates a maximum of 6,500 patients – out of a population of 18 million – the maximum number that the Syrian health system can absorb before collapsing.

Deployment of forces in Syria

Syrian army and allied forces

Syrian Democratic Forces

(Kurdish-Arab militia)

Turkish troops and insurgent local militias

Al Qaeda-like jihadist groups

Source: Liveuamap and own elaboration.

THE COUNTRY

Half of the population has been displaced by the conflict, and those living in the unsanitary and overcrowded refugee camps, including 100,000 foreign captives of the Islamic State (ISIS), are the most vulnerable and the main fear of a rapid spread of the virus in the country. The covid-19 has provided, at least, a truce to a population exhausted and devoid of the resources with which to respect the required distancing and hygiene measures.

The official balance seems to be much lower than the real one, assure the Syrian doctors consulted, who number in “hundreds” those infected, although Damascus only counts 43 cases and three deaths, all but one in a government area. Figures that paradoxically leave the country in a much more favorable position than that of many European states.

Each region faces its own challenges. In the case of Damascus, the iron sanctions imposed by the EU and the USA on the import of medicines and medical equipment hinder their ability to maneuver. “Restoring the state’s ability to fully combat coronavirus infection is only possible through external support,” was the call made last month by the Russian officer for the return of refugees to Syria, Mikhail Mizintsev, to lift the sanctions. . Mizintsev says there are “only 25,000 beds in Syrian medical facilities and they lack respirators.” The Syrian government today controls about 70% of the territory where 10-12 million citizens live.

The presence of militiamen from Iran, a country that has become a regional focus of the virus, to fight alongside Syrian troops raised fears of an acceleration of contagion in the country. The Syrian Ministry of Health announced the first case of contagion on March 22 and then imposed a series of preventive measures such as the closure of bars, restaurants and places of prayer as well as the limitation of movements.

However, in a country with a free-falling currency and skyrocketing commodity prices as high as 75%, confinement is not an option for those whose livelihood depends on daily wages. So some measures have been inconsistent. “On the eve of the first day of Ramadan, people stood in long lines outside the bakeries and crowded into the markets to get home before the curfew,” says a neighbor on the phone from the Syrian capital. Damascus has relaxed these measures at the beginning of Ramadan, the month of the Muslim fast, on April 24.

Since March 5, a truce has been in effect in Idlib, the last insurrectional province dominated militarily by some 10,000 jihadists from Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS, umbrella of radical factions led by the local branch of Al Qaeda). The latest government offensive at the beginning of the year to regain the province, with the subsequent entry into the battlefield of 9,000 Turkish soldiers together with some 30,000 local Salafist fighters armed by Ankara, has caused one million displaced people.

In charge of the civil administration of Idlib, and subordinated to HTS, the Salvation Government has remained, opposed to that of Damascus. The friction between the two has worsened during the pandemic with the former refusing to close the mosques for the collective prayer on Friday.

“It is impossible to maintain distances in a 10-square-meter tent where 20 people sleep,” protests Jaled Zafiri, the father of five minors and one of the 500,000 displaced people who live in the informal settlement of Atmeh, on the border, through WhatsApp. western with Turkey. Driven by fear, several thousand have chosen to leave the camp, where at least they received UN aid, to confine themselves to dilapidated houses without food.

“If the virus spreads, it could be a catastrophe,” the doctors warn from Idlib, whose central hospital has received this month from Turkey the first machine to do a PCR test. “Some 220 tests have been carried out and all have given a negative result,” said Dr. Ahmed Dbeis, director of operations of the UOSSM medical platform, relieved. For less urgent cases, they send the tests to the Turkish laboratories. With less than 2,000 beds for three million people, Dbeis estimates that they have 90 places of isolation. A similar number to the available fans, according to figures provided by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

“The isolation of Idlib may have helped that there are still no cases, coupled with the fact that strict checks are maintained on the border with Turkey to the few who cross it,” says the doctor. In the regional capital, there are fears that Turkish merchants will be carrying the virus, as they are the only ones supplying their shelves after having closed all trade routes with government territory. “Who can buy masks that have gone from two to 13 dollars [de 1,8 a 12 euros] the package ”, the displaced Um Fatiha asks in an exchange of voice messages via mobile. The average salary amounts to about 30 euros per month.

“If this virus behaves similarly in Syria than it has elsewhere, and that is our guess for now, then it will be a tragedy,” said Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, on Wednesday. , after noting that a very small number of tests have been carried out in the country, which would explain such a reduced balance of those infected.

Meanwhile, both the international community and local NGOs accuse Russian and Syrian fighters of deliberately bombing Idlib medical centers and their staff. “Across the northwest of Syria we have 600 doctors to serve 4.2 million Syrian citizens [incluida parte de la provincia de Alepo]Munzer Jalil, in charge of the Salvation Government health sector in Idlib, writes in a message. For Jalil, obtaining protective equipment and preserving the lives of the handful of medical workers is the priority. In this way they will not only be able to attend to the infected but also to the future wounded who will arrive “when the truce is over.” During the ceasefire in force, Damascus gathers new troops at the gates of Idlib, while Turkey tries to merge the different Salafist factions into a single block.

Although the WHO has provided medical protection equipment and material to the hospitals in Damascus and Idlib, those responsible for the Kurdish Autonomous Administration that manages the northeast of the country complain about the agency’s laziness and the lack of collaboration on the part of from Damascus. Both took two weeks to report the first death from covid-19, and the only case so far recorded in this area, the Administration reported in a statement.

Access has become the main obstacle in the fight against the pandemic for this piece of Syria that occupies 25% of the country. To the north, it shares a border with the enemy Turkey, which launched an offensive last October and invaded part of Syrian territory to expel Kurdish militias, which it accuses of terrorists for their ties to the Turkish PKK. Offensive that has brought the Kurdish political arm closer to the Damascus government. Idlib is bordered to the east by Iraqi Kurdistan, and a border closed by covid-19.

With approximately four million inhabitants, 200,000 of them displaced by the Turkish incursion, all UN aid must pass through Damascus since last January, Russia vetoed the renewal of the cross-border agreement that allowed the agency to distribute humanitarian aid. from Iraq. In fact, it is from neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan that five PCR test machines have just been stocked, three of them purchased from the United Arab Emirates, according to the Rojava Information Center (RIC), created by international volunteers on the ground).

“Of the 11 public hospitals, only two operate,” says a RIC member. In a recent report, the NGO Human Rights Watch has also denounced Turkey for cutting access to the water supply for half a million civilians in this area, vital access to keep hygiene conditions to a minimum. According to the LSE report, the maximum threshold that the Kurdish region can assume is 460 seriously infected, before the hospital system collapses. Medical capacity remains very limited, says the Kurdish Administration, with 140 beds, of which 60 are in the ICU, and only 40 are equipped with ventilators. “An uncontrolled spread in these countries [en guerra] it could lengthen the pandemic globally and favor new outbreaks, ”the report concludes.

Riot of ISIS prisoners for fear of contagion

It is about the Kurdish Administration on which the ballast of the fields and prisons weighs with more than 100,000 Islamic State jihadists (ISIS) and their children, including four adults and 17 Spanish minors. “We have endowed the field of al Hol [al noreste del país y el más masificado con 65.000 personas] with a respirator and we are planning to distribute hygiene kits to the most vulnerable population, ”Diala Ghassan, from the MSF communication department, writes in an email. In the countryside, they have also imposed a curfew and the closing of the market since quarter in the afternoon.



“For 48 hours they forced all the women to stay in the tents to spray the field from the air and disinfect it,” says a relative of one of the captive Spanish women. So far, no cases have been detected among jihadists or their children, whose best protection has been isolation from the outside world and the high percentage of children who represent more than 60% and are mostly asymptomatic of the virus. A positive factor that, according to Ghassan, is neutralized by the unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in which these minors live. As for the prisons, the Hasake prison in the Kurdish area led a riot by the 3,000 international jihadist prisoners who, on March 30, managed temporarily to take control of the penitentiary’s ground floor. “We ask for international humanitarian aid,” was read in handwritten and Arabic on a sheet inside a massive cell in images recorded by security cameras. Prisoners, like in the rest of the world, panicked for fear of being infected.