Three stocks with a future to invest in this summer

There is no best or most appropriate time to invest, there is only the present and these three values ​​are ideal for this summer, according to Keith Speights in The Motley Fool: Brkf Renew Partners, Intuitive Surgic and MercadoLibre

It is time to invest in renewables

In April, USA He promised to reduce carbon emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030. Japan set a goal of reducing emissions by 46% from 2013 levels to the end of the decade. Other countries and large corporations have made similar promises. Even if they fail to achieve these goals, attempts to do so bode well for increased demand for renewable energy.

Brookfield Renewable is poised to benefit from this growth. Currently, the company operates hydroelectric, wind and solar installations on four continents with an installed capacity close to 21,000 megawatts. Its development pipeline totals 27,000 megawatts of additional capacity for now, but it looks likely to increase in the future.

The company expects to be able to deliver an average annual total ballpark return of 15% over the long term.

“I do not doubt for a second that Brookfield Renewable will be able to achieve this goal. Their average annual total return for the last 21 years is around 18%. I expect the demand for renewable energy to be higher in the future than in the past, ”says Speights.

Investment in robotics and health

Near 6,000 da Vinci robotic surgical systems they are installed all over the world. The healthcare organizations that bought or leased these systems have significant financial motivation to get the highest possible return on their investment. That means more surgical procedures and higher recurring revenue for robotic surgical systems pioneer Intuitive Surgical.

For much of 2020, the pandemic of COVID-19 caused the volume of procedures to drop as hospitals delayed non-emergency surgeries. The situation has improved enormously so far this year And it should get even better as more people around the world get vaccinated. Intuitive’s financial performance is expected to reflect progress in the global fight against COVID-19 in the coming quarters.

The firm estimates that every year are made around 20 million soft tissue surgeries who are candidates for robotic assistance. Last year, its systems were used in more than 1.2 million procedures.

Intuitive no longer enjoys a monopoly on the robotic surgical systems market as it once did. However, the company continues to benefit from multiple competitive advantages, among which its extensive track record that gives potential customers the peace of mind of sticking with their systems.

“I believe Intuitive Surgical will continue to be a leader in an expanding market for years to come. With its excellent long-term outlook and enhanced COVID-19 outlook, Intuitive ranks as my top action to buy right now, ”Speights notes.

The Latin American Amazon

Some people refer to MercadoLibre as the Amazon of Latin America. That’s not necessarily a bad comparison, considering that MercadoLibre operates the leading e-commerce platform in the region. Like Amazon, the company makes a lot of money through its fulfillment business.

However, MercadoLibre has also made tremendous progress in digital payments, a field in which Amazon is not so strong. The company’s total volume of Mercado Pago payments increased by almost one 130% year over year on a constant currency basis in the first quarter at $ 14.7 billion.

“Even with its great success in recent years, MercadoLibre still has opportunities to increase penetration in its current markets and strengthen its operations in other Latin American countries. You should also be able to grow by expanding the products and services you offer. My opinion is that MercadoLibre has the potential to become a 10-bag player in the future, ”Speights concludes.