three stocks to keep in your portfolio for your entire life

Those three factors make Walt Disney, Amazon and ASML perennial companies that every investor should have in their portfolio, according to Leo Sun in The Motley Fool.

A fireproof company

“I racked up most of my Disney stock in 2012, 2014, and 2016. I expected the growth of its movie and theme park businesses, driven by Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and their other perennial franchises, would offset the impact of film cutters. cables in their cable business, “says Sun.

Disney has repeatedly tested Sun’s patience over the years, especially with the costly expansion of its streaming platforms and the closure of movie theaters and theme parks during the pandemic. However, it sticks with Disney because no other entertainment company can match its long-term appeal.

Disney’s theme park network should continue to evolve and expand, its blockbusters should outpace its bombs, and Disney + you will probably achieve your goal of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024, and will ultimately silence any lingering concerns about your loss of cable viewers.

“Disney already generated a over 400% total return over the past decadeBut I think its growth engines will drive it even further in the long term, which makes it a great action to keep forever, ”Sun emphasizes.

A unique force

“I bought most of my shares in Amazon in 2015 and 2016. I became optimistic in Amazon after it began to reveal the profitability of its cloud platform AWS (Amazon Web Services), as I realized that it could easily support the expansion of its lower-margin retailer with the profits from the cloud unit, ”says Sun.

None of Amazon’s physical and online competitors had that unique strength. Meanwhile, Amazon leveraged AWS growth to expand its e-commerce ecosystem with lower margin and loss strategies, including new perks for Prime members and cheap hardware devices.

That virtuous cycle generated a lot of cash for new acquisitions, including its acquisition of Whole Foods for $ 13.7 billion in 2017 and its planned acquisition of MGM Studios for 8.5 billion dollars. Those acquisitions highlight Amazon’s unique ability to expand into seemingly unrelated sectors, and then unite customers from those sectors to its Prime ecosystem that takes prisoners of more than 200 million paid subscribers.

“Amazon is already synonymous with online shopping in many countries and AWS is already the largest cloud infrastructure platform in the world. I hope both companies remain strong for decades to come, and I am willing to hold onto my shares to benefit from those gains, ”says Sun.

Unique chips

“ASML is one of the latest additions to my portfolio. I started accumulating shares in the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer in early March for a simple reason: the world’s leading chipmakers cannot make their most advanced chips without their lithography systems, ”says Sun.

ASML sells the World’s most sophisticated EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems, which print circuit patterns on silicon wafers. The world’s most advanced chip foundries, TSMC, Samsung and Intel, need to use their EUV systems.

It also developed its technology over the past two decades, so it does not face any significant competitor in the space. High-end EUV. As a result, its margins continue to expand and it consistently invests its excess cash in buybacks and dividends.

“In the short term, ASML will benefit from the current semiconductor shortage as the world’s largest foundries buy even more EUV systems. It is also preparing to implement next-generation EUV systems, called high-NA systems, for the production of even smaller chips. In the long term, ASML will continue to be the lynchpin of the global semiconductor market and will remain a solid investment in the long term, ”Sun concludes.