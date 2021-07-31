Three stocks that could fall between 50% and 97% according to Wall Street

Doesn’t seem like a good time to be on Shopify SVtg Rg-A, AMC EntertHldg Rg-A Y Modern Since Wall Street expects the same could go back between a 50% and 97% due to the expected minimum prices, according to Sean Williams in The Motley Fool.

For more than a year, the stock market has been virtually unstoppable. In the aftermath of the coronavirus crash, we have been aware of the strongest recovery rally from a bear market in history. But just because Wall Street remains bullish on the market as a whole doesn’t mean that all stocks will participate in the rally.

“For each of the following three ultra-popular stocks, a Wall Street analyst’s lowest price target implies a 50% to 97% downside. The question is, are these bearish projections achievable or are they too negative? Let’s take a closer look, ”says Williams.

Modern: implicit decline of 76%

First of all, you will find one of the most popular stocks since the end of 2019. Considering Moderna’s insane run over the past two weeks, shares are up almost one 1,700% since late 2019. However, based on the lowest price target on Wall Street of $ 83, Moderna has the potential to lose the 76% of its value.

Moderna’s popularity stems from her work developing a coronavirus vaccine. This two-dose treatment, known as MRNA-1273, produced a vaccine effectiveness of just over 94% in late-stage clinical trials, which was the catalyst that allowed the US Food and Drug Administration Grant you an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

With Moderna aiming to have between 800 million and one billion doses produced this year, the company believes it will exceed $ 19 billion in annual sales. In a certain context, this will make mRNA-1273 the third best-selling drug in the world, behind only the anti-inflammatory AbbVie Humira and the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, BNT162b2. Moderna will also be wildly profitable in 2021, with a Wall Street consensus estimate calling for $ 24.57 in earnings per share, or nearly $ 9.9 billion.

However, Moderna is not alone on the vaccine front. It is competing with Pfizer / BioNTech, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, which has USA in the US and Europe, AstraZeneca’s two-dose vaccine, and the high probability that Novavax will get USA for its COVID- vaccine. 19, which produced approximately 90% of the efficacy of the vaccine in two large-scale studies. It is quite possible that Moderna’s market will peak in 2021 and then decline.

“Valuation is also a concern. While Moderna is inexpensive from a price-to-earnings perspective, most biotech stocks hit a brick wall when they hit six or seven times peak annual sales. Moderna is a bit above that level, as of last weekend. While I’m not inclined to believe that $ 83 is a realistic short-term price target, I think it’s time to book a profit at Moderna considering the uncertain competitive landscape and its lack of approved therapies beyond mRNA-1273, ”says Williams.

Shopify: implicit decrease of 50%

Although the cloud-based e-commerce platform is a favorite among investors in growth stocks, a Wall Street analyst is not a fanatic. The analyst’s objective is in the 825 dollars, which would represent a implicit decrease in the shares of the fifty%.

“The most logical reason for Wall Street analysts to be skeptical of Shopify’s advantage would be its valuation. I know, “growth stocks always trade at premiums!” However, the Shopify premium is pushing some limits, ”says Williams.

With a market capitalization of $ 205 billion, the company now is valued at 46 times the estimated sales for 2021 Y 35 times projected sales for 2022. To put in context, finished 2015 to 2018 with sales of 11 to 16 times and has averaged an earnings multiple of 28 over the past five years.

For starters, even though it is profitable on a recurring basis, it has a relationship forward price-earnings of nearly 330. Again, there is some leeway for hypergrowth stocks on the valuation front, but it is certainly pushing those traditional limits.

On the other hand, it has proven that it is a true beast of e-commerce. We were already witnessing the transition of businesses online and to the cloud long before the pandemic. However, COVID-19 pushed this trend into overdrive.

During the first quarter, the growth of the 137% in business solutions revenue finally pushed the gross merchandise volume (GMV) that crosses its platform up to 114% compared to the period of the previous year. While GMV’s triple-digit growth is likely not sustainable, it seems like a good bet to increase its share of e-commerce activity in the US.

Shopify has also landed some pretty big names as clients. So much Walmart like Pinterest are on board, and the company saw that Partner referrals increased 73% at the end of March, compared to the period of the previous year.

“While I can support the idea that Shopify’s edge may be limited in the short term, I don’t think Wall Street’s more pessimistic price target of $ 825 is on the cards,” Williams notes.

AMC Entertainment: implicit decrease of 97%

All Wall Street analysts covering the company see a significant disadvantage in the actions of AMC, from the most optimistic analyst of B. Riley, whose target price of $ 16 implies a disadvantage of 57%, even the most pessimistic in MKM Partners, which has a target price of 1 dollar, which implies a decrease of up to 97%.

Unlike Shopify, which appears to have a bright future, AMC’s more bearish price target may eventually become a reality. That’s because none of the data surrounding AMC adds up.

After multiple rounds of capital increases, you probably had around $ 2.2 billion in cash during the second trimester. Keep in mind that with the company losing a lot of money right now, this $ 2.2 billion will continue to decline throughout 2021.

However, the most important problem is the $ 5.4 billion debt that will have to be paid in the next few years. Since it has effectively maxed out its equity issues and its army of retail investors continues to deny CEO Adam Aron the opportunity to raise additional capital, all future debt repayments will need to be made in cash. With interest expenses doubling and the company $ 473 million in arrears on its rent, there is no way it will meet its debt obligations based on its current track record. Falling prices for the company’s bonds in 2026 and 2027 indicate that bankruptcy is a very real possibility.

The accusations of Institutional / Hedge Fund Irregularities From Passionate Retail Investors they don’t add up either. Despite these folks hinting that dire activity is present through non-delivery, shadowy groups, and short selling, none of this has been proven.

“For weeks I have argued that social media-driven misinformation from its retail investors has been the driving force behind this action. Although it is not going to go down in a straight line, it is very likely that AMC will return to the mid-single digits in the next six months to two years. There is also no guarantee that it will survive the next five years. That makes it an action worth avoiding at all costs, ”Williams concludes.