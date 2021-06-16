HP, JP Morgan and Coca Cola: three stocks for dividend lovers

JPMorgan Chase, HP Enterprise and Coca-Cola Co have simple and proven business models that allow them to finance dividend payments in any environment possible, according to James Brumley in The Motley Fool.

Waiting for the rate hike

JPMorgan Chase’s current performance of the 2.2% It is healthy, but it hardly attracts attention. Investors looking for income could certainly find higher paying names right now.

Over the course of the last 10 years, the quarterly payment has improved $ 0.25 to $ 0.90 per share, growing at a annualized rate of 13.7%.

However, it had to cut its dividend in difficult times like the mortgage crisis and could do so in similar scenarios. But a similar unexpected event is not expected right now.

Then the lowering of interest rates reduced the margins of the loans in addition to accumulating costs related to the sour loans. Now the situation is the reverse, an increase in interest rates is expected to make the loans more profitable. While its other lines of business are still in force: asset management, credit cards, investment and consumer banking.

“These companies are quite resilient even if they don’t exactly thrive in a lethargic environment,” Brumley notes.

Successful business spin-off for dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is, of course, the commercial and enterprise half of the 2016 division of what used to be known as Hewlett Packard, with the other consumer-oriented half going their separate ways. Then, in 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise spun off its services business to merge it with Computer Sciences Corp., further shrinking its portfolio.

This has been a smart move by the firm that has focused each organization on a particular client.

But the firm’s revenues and profits are prone to rise as they fall. However, you’ve never had a problem making your quarterly dividend payment. The annualized payment current of $ 0.48 per share it’s just a fraction of the $ 1.88 per share that the company expects to report on a non-GAAP earnings basis for the current fiscal year.

“Hewlett Packard Enterprise may not be a major growth machine, but surprisingly, it is evolving into a picture of steady progress as the cloud computing and edge computing markets mature,” says Brumley.

One of the aristocrats of the dividend

Coca-Cola has also been impacted by the pandemic, but rather in the logistics ground than consumer. Last year’s top line fell 11%, cutting earnings to a similar degree.

As Parkev Tatevosian points out, Coca-Cola may gain lost market share as the world reopens for business, as consumers are more likely to drink a Coke outside the home than inside it.

Since 2014, the soft drink company has dedicated itself to disengaging itself from traffic jam to sell it to franchises and be able to focus more on the licensing. This lowers revenue, but since franchising and licensing is a much higher margin business, the bottom line is higher overall profits.

“This new and improved tax profile was only beginning to appear in 2020 when COVID-19 ruined it. However, with the end of the pandemic in sight, investors may be surprised to see how adequate Coca-Cola is to finance dividend payments, ”Brumley concludes.

It should be noted that the firm carries 59 consecutive years increasing the dividend, being one of the oldest aristocrats of the dividend.