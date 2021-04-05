Three Spanish finals in the Challenger-ITF week

Updated 04/05/2021 – 23:17

The last week of March and 13 of competition for the ITF and Challenger circuits, despite not leaving us any new Spanish champion, I know that it brings four finalists in three finals.

We started the review at the $ 15k tournament Antalya (Turkey), the Gipuzkoan tennis player Ane Mintegi has played her first professional final, in which she has yielded to the Romanian Prisacariu 6-3 and 7-5. Until now Mintegi had dthe quarterfinals individual (0-2). In the Turkish tournament he has won for the first time in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals. He is 17 years old and is a junior Grand Slam quarterfinalist.

At the same tournament in Antalya, Luca Cortez and Rosa Vicens they have reached the doubles semifinals. In Argentina, in Villa Mara, a 25k ITF women’s tournament has been played in which Yvonne Cavall-Reimers and Mara Gutirrez They have signed the best Spanish performance reaching the doubles semifinals.

In the men’s ITF circuit, five names can be highlighted. In Antalya (15k, Turkey), Pol Martn has been an individual semifinalist and Pablo Calls quarterfinalist. In double, Own Llamas and Pedro Vives they have been finalists. For Llamas his second final of the specialty (1-1) and for Vives the ninth (2-7). In the 15k of Monastir (Tunisia), Alberto Muddy has reached the individual quarterfinals.

Finally, in the circuit Challenger, the Spanish representation has focused on the tournament of Marbella, the third Challenger to be held in 2021 in Spain after the two from Las Palmas. At the Puente Romano tennis club, Jaume munar He has been the best Spanish. He has repeated the 2020 final although has not been able to lift its seventh title Challenger in 11 finals. The Italian Gianluca Mager He has ended up conquering the title 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Munar remains in the top100 (97), being the ninth male Spanish racket. In addition to the Munar final, Mario Vilella He has stayed in both individual semifinals (I lost to Jaume) and in doubles, along with Carlos Gmez-Herrera.

The first week of April brings six ITF women’s tournaments. The third 60k of the year, in Bellinzona (Switzerland), a 25k tournament in Cordoba (Argentina) and four $ 15k paintings: Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt), Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey). The ITF men’s circuit features six $ 15k tournaments: Cordoba (Argentina), Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt), Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

The Challenger circuit begins April with two tournaments. Split (Croatia, category 80) and Oeiras II (Portugal, category 50)