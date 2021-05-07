Three Spaniards start in Tenerife in the top-3

The Italian Francesco Laporta became this Thursday the first leader of the Canary Islands Championship, third tournament on the European circuit to be played in the archipelago this season, after delivering a 62-stroke card (-9) in a day in which three Spaniards, Scott fernandez, Adri arnaus Y Alfredo Garcia Heredia they finished in the top-3.

Laporta, 30, played a superb game on Tenerife’s Costa Adeje with a total of eight birdies and one eagle, for a single bogey on the tenth hole.

Scott Fernández was second to one stroke behind the leader with a total of 63 strokes (-8) and signed seven birdies, one eagle and bogey on the fourteenth hole.

Adri Arnaus, Alfredo García Heredia and Frenchman Joël Stalter, tied for third place, scored a total of 64 strokes.

The pair of the field also improved the Spanish Pep Anglès (-6), Jorge Campillo (-5), Eduard Rousaud, Luis Claverie and Álvaro Quirós (-4), Eduardo de la Riva and Sebastián García Rodríguez (-3), Mario Galiano Aguilar, Alejandro del Rey, David Borda and Borja Virto (-2), and Jacobo Pastor with a blow under par.