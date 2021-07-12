Three smart stocks to buy on Wall Street for $ 200

US: three investment opportunities on Wall Street for $ 200

Wall street always offers investment opportunities and if you do not have a large capital you can invest in smart actions with only 200 dollars to put your capital to work in the long term, according to Sean Williams in The Motley Fool.

There has never been a continuous 20-year period on Wall Street that has not delivered positive returns to investors. That is why it is important that you look long term and take a look at these stocks: Astrazeneca Sp ADS, Skillz Rg-A and Bank of America.

Successful medications

Although AstraZeneca was a significant laggard for much of the past two decades due to competition and the patent cliff, it has found new life thanks to a number of highly successful drugs and inorganic opportunities.

While most Big Pharma stocks are slow-growing cash cows, AstraZeneca is actually a fast-growing revenue stream with what appears to be a double digit sustainable sales growth rate until the middle of the decade. Leading the charge is his bestselling trio of cancer medications (Tagrisso, Imfinzi, and Lynparza), as well as treatment for type 2 diabetes next generation, Farxiga. The company’s trio of cancer drugs helped drive oncology sales up 20% in the first quarter, while Farxiga’s sales increased 50%. The latter raised sales of the cardiovascular segment (CV) by 19%, even with the decrease in income from other basic CV therapies.

Beyond increasing demand and improving the pricing power of its key brand drugs, AstraZeneca is making a major acquisition to expand its portfolio and increase its cash flow over the next decade. Its pending deal to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals will bring in a top-notch drug developer for ultra rare diseases. While it’s risky to develop treatments for very small patient groups, the payoff is a high list price that insurers don’t question and no competition.

Perhaps the best part of this deal is that you don’t have to worry about losing sales once the best-selling drug in Alexion, Soliris, loses exclusivity. That’s because Alexion developed a next-generation replacement therapy, known as Ultomiris, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration Since Ultomiris is administered less frequently than Soliris, it represents a clear improvement in patient quality of life and treatment efficacy. This should allow Ultomiris to eventually absorb Soliris’ more than $ 4 billion in annual sales.

“After years of underperformance, AstraZeneca is finally the growth company that Wall Street always hoped it would be,” says Williams.

Invest in video game platforms

Another of the smartest stocks you can buy right now is the eSports & Games Skillz. Although it certainly has a higher valuation, the potential for growth and partnership here should be favorable to long-term investors.

While most game companies choose the path they frequently go down and go up against major game developers, Skillz didn’t do that. Instead, he built a platform that allows players to compete against each other for cash prizes. In exchange for providing a platform for these competitions to take place, Skillz and the developer of the game in question keep a portion of the cash prize. It is much cheaper and much more successful to develop a game medium than to develop a game and hope it finds your mark.

Although it is very early, the initial results are incredibly promising. Skillz had 467,000 active monthly paying users at the end of March. This works for him 17% of players on your platform. For a bit of context here, Wappier Gaming Apps notes that pay-per-game conversion rates ranged from 1.6% and 2% in 2020. This suggests that you have conversion rates eight to 10 times higher than the industry average. Additionally, the company is generating a 95% gross margin on the revenue it generates.

There is also great potential for partnership here as a mobile gaming medium. In February he secured a multi-year agreement with the National Football League (NFL). Soccer is arguably the most popular sport in the United States. With this deal, developers will be able to debut NFL-themed games on the Skillz platform no later than 2022.

“For now, Skillz will expand its workforce and aggressively spend on marketing to build its brand and engage mobile gamers and developers. That means bigger losses in the short term. But with $ 1 billion in annual revenue, a very real goal by 2025, if not sooner, Skillz seeks to have all the necessary tools to enrich investors, ”says Williams.

A bank sensitive to interest rates

One last smart stock that long-term investors can confidently buy right now is the banking giant Bank of America.

There is no doubt that banks have enjoyed a monstrous rise in the last eight months. But this seems only the beginning. That is because the increased inflation and the recovery of the economy Americans are opening the door for the Federal Reserve to act by 2023, if not sooner.

The nation’s central bank is responsible for establishing the federal funds rate, what is the interest rate to which depository institutions lend reserve balances to other depository institutions. Without being too technical, adjustments to the federal funds rate affect interest rates and may affect interest rates. mortgage rates. When the Fed begins to raise rates, bank stocks will get an immediate boost to their net interest income through variable rate loans. No bank is more sensitive to interest than Bank of America.

Based on the company’s first quarter operating results, a parallel 100 basis point change in the interest rate yield curve would produce additional net interest income estimated at $ 8.3 billion over the next 12 months. While these hikes are more than 12 months away, bond yields have already started to rise, which is a good sign for future bank earnings.

Plus, Bank of America has been cutting costs and spending aggressively in all the right places. The drive towards digitization is paying off well, with more than 40 million people banking digitally with BofA in the first quarter, nearly 5 million more than three years ago. Most importantly, the percentage of sales completed online or via mobile devices soared to 49% in the first quarter of 2021 from 33% in the prior year quarter. This shift to online banking is considerably cheaper for Bank of America and has allowed the company to close and consolidate some of its branches.

“Now that the Great Recession is a distant memory, it is time for investors to believe in Bank of America’s long-term growth potential,” Williams concludes.