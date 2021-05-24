Three shares with dividends for life

Three stocks with dividends: Iron Mountain, McDonald’s and Sanofi

There are three companies in the American market that currently pay dividends and that it looks like they could grow even more according to Selena Maranjian in The Motley Fool.

We are talking about well-known companies from different sectors: Iron Mountain, McDonald’s and Sanofi.

Iron Mountain has a great dividend that recently yielded 5.7%. The firm specializes in the storage and protection of documents and data. It is also in the midst of a shift in focus to digital storage and data centers. It is also a real estate investment trust (REIT), which means that you must pay at least 90% of your income as dividends.

High dividend yields can hide a problem, What about Iron Mountain? Right now you have a lot of debt and you need to invest a lot of money to develop your data business.

Nonetheless, management is optimistic, noting its ongoing plan to reduce costs across the company, called Project Summit, in a recent conference call: “We are confident that our continued delivery of overall revenue growth, along with Margin expansion due to Project Summit will allow us to continue our acceleration in cash generation and continue to invest in our future, while returning more and more cash to our investors. “

“Investors looking for income should consider Iron Mountain, But keep an eye on it to make sure it continues to perform well and reduces your debt burden, ”Maranjian says.

Contrary to what most people think, McDonald’s is not only dedicated to selling fast food, it’s also a real estate company. Owner of most of the land and buildings, both owned and franchised. So it raises a good sum in rent. The firm’s dividend yielded 2.2% and has been increased by an annual average of 7.7% in the last five years.

McDonald’s plans to open 1,300 new locations this year, adding up to 39,000 worldwide. Of which 13,000 are in their country of origin. In addition, it also seeks to boost profitability by reducing costs.

“McDonald’s stock hasn’t been trading at a bargain price lately, but it could still serve long-term minded investors well. For even better results, you can wait, hoping for a setback, or compromise and just buy into the company over time, in parts, ”brand Maranjian.

Sanofi is a major pharmaceutical company and, like Iron Mountain, is transforming itself, in this case by spin off its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing business as a new company, Euroapi.

Dupixent, an eczema drug, saw 45.6% year-on-year growth in revenue in the first quarter, while its vaccine business (such as flu vaccines) grew 5.3%. The firm has partnered with GlaxoSmithKline to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. In the meantime, revenue and earnings per share grew 2.4% and 15%, respectively, year after year in the first quarter, in constant currency.

With a recent price-to-earnings (P / E) ratio of nine and a prospective P / E ratio of 14, the stock is priced attractively. His dividend recently yielded 3.6% and he has been increasing that payment at an average annual rate of 3% for the past five years. Its payout ratio, which represents the portion of earnings that is paid out as dividends, was recently just 32%, suggesting there is plenty of room for further growth.

“Dividend-paying stocks can be great wealth builders. Consider that a $ 300,000 portfolio with a 4% overall average dividend yield will generate $ 12,000 annually, and that amount will grow over time, ”Maranjian concludes.