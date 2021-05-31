Three shares that say goodbye to May with technical outstanding and a cumulative 50%

The end of spring and the beginning of summer are approaching at a time when the markets are in full revolution thanks to the beginning of the recovery marked by the good rhythm of the vaccine against Covid-19 and the possible immunization of the population in the coming months.

Some sectors hold tightly to that beam of light that falls on the market and see the value of their securities on the stock market grow, being also outstanding companies from their more technical side. In this case we are talking about Fluidra, Biosearch and Laboratorios Rovi.

Three outstanding actions

It is evident that 2021 is being a great year for Fluidra, which continues to see its value on the stock market grow and is already trading above 30 euros. So much so that the company dedicated to the pool and wellness sector accumulates increases of up to 58.95% so far this year, positioning itself as one of the values ​​that increased the most in the year in the Spanish stock market.

According to the outlook for 2021 and taking into account its Strategic Plan 2022, the analyst María Mira in her fundamental analysis of Fluidra assures that “in the absence of new business restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the positive growth shown last year will continue and it will be reinforced in the current year ”.

Likewise, Fluidra also dazzles from its more technical side, where the stock market indicators give it a total score of 9 out of 10 possible points in a marked uptrend. Among the most positive indicators for the company we find the upward trend in the long and medium term, as well as the slow and fast total moment and the volume, increasing both in the long and medium term. Less favorable, the range of amplitude, increasing in the long and medium term.

2021 began as a difficult year for Biosearch, a biotechnology company that develops natural ingredients, whose shares had a value of around 1,400 euros, however, since February 15, the company began to trade above 2,100 euros, a figure on which its value is currently growing. Likewise, Biosearch revalues ​​a 55.94% in the year.

From the technical side, the stock market indicators give it an overall score of 9 out of 10 possible points, two more than in its previous assessment. Stand out the long and medium-term trend is positive, the slow and fast total moment, the long-term volume, and the long and medium-term amplitude range. As the only less favorable indicator, volume in the medium term.

For its part, Laboratorios Rovi follows the trend of exponential growth in the Fluidra style. Since the pharmaceutical company began the year with a value in its securities of 38,300 euros, it has already revalued a 48.81% so far this year. Likewise, Rovi already exceeds the barrier of 56 euros per share.

On May 14, the meeting with investors of Investment Strategies took place in which Laboratorios Rovi participated, with the presence of Marta Campos, director of investor relations at Rovi, who explained that the figures with which the company closed 2020 They are due to his good work, a whole bet for the long term and that is at a turning point with an opportunity for transformational growth with three clear catalysts: risperidone and Letrozole, its enoxaparin biosimilar and the agreement with Moderna on the vaccine against Covid-19 and added that, in the forecast of revenue growth of between 20-30% for the whole of this 2021, Rovi expects to reach the highest part of this range thanks to the expansion of the collaboration with Modern

The stock market technical indicators give it an overall mark of 9 points in a marked uptrend. Among the premium indicators, the trend stands out, which is upward, both in the long and medium term, the total slow and fast positive moment and the volume, increasing in the long and medium term. The amplitude range is presented in negative, which is increasing both in the long and in the medium term.