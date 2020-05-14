The presentation of the technical demo of Unreal Engine 5 and the interview offered by Nick Penwarden, vice president of engineering at Epic Games, has allowed us to see some of the most important keys that will be present in the new generation of consoles, Xbox Series X and PS5 , and they all revolve around three great “secrets”– Optimized rendering, rescaled resolution with time stacks, and dynamic resolution.

Those three points have made it possible for the Unreal Engine 5 demo to work more than acceptable on a PS5. Yes, I have said in a more than acceptable way because it is a console that has been classified as capable of moving games in 4K and up to 120 FPS, and that some media came to qualify as being able to achieve 8K resolutions. As many readers will know, this resolution is only viable in multimedia content and not in games, but more than one took licenses in this sense that they shouldn’t.

Controversial aside, the important thing is that that demo has run at 1440p on PS5, a resolution that is well below 4K (3.6 million pixels on the screen compared to 8.2 million pixels) and that it also could not maintain at all times, since it resorted to dynamic resolution to avoid significant performance losses and sometimes fell below that level.

It seems that neither PS5 nor Xbox Series X are going to be really capable of moving new generation games in 4K while maintaining 60 FPS totally stable, but just as it happened with the current generation of consoles will resort to three “secrets” that will allow them to play with the workload that they represent and reach levels that would otherwise be impossible.

Unreal Engine 5: optimized rendering, dynamic resolution and smart rescaling

The use of different rendering techniques, such as division of the polygons into micro triangles and the use of variable rate shader, will help to reduce the workload that the new generation consoles will have to support and will allow to improve the graphic quality with a lower consumption of resources.

Not all next-gen games will work in native 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but use these technologies can make a difference between reaching a stable 30 FPS rate with native 4K and having to resort to rescaling.

We have another important “secret” in the dynamic resolution, in quotes because it is an old acquaintance of the current generation of consoles. The surprising thing is not its existence, but the fact that it has already had to be used on PS5 to render the demo of Unreal Engine 5. With this technique a minimum level and a maximum level of rendering resolution are set, leaving many intermediate levels at which a scene can be rendered depending on the workload.

In the case of the Unreal Engine 5 demo, a ceiling of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels was set, but when the workload was very high, the resolution lowered to avoid a significant drop in the frame rate per second. All consoles of the current generation have used this technique, and as we can see it will also be present among the resources of the new generation.

Finally, we have smart rescaling and temporary edge smoothing, another “secret” that we already knew about this generation of consoles, and that will be present on Xbox Series X and PS5. What is rescaled resolution? Well, very simple, it involves rendering at a lower level than the objective resolution, and use different techniques to cover pixels that have not been rendered.

With fewer pixels to render, the workload is significantly reduced, but the result can be terrible if you do not use the correct technique. In the case of Unreal Engine 5, reference has been made to the temporary accumulation, a technique that uses frame data that is “neighbor” to fill in the gaps of pixels that have not been rendered. It would work intelligently, in a similar way to that which uses NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 technology.

I already said it at the time and I repeat it, it’s not possible integrate a GPU with the power of an RTX 2080 in an APU and sell it together with a complete next-generation system for 500 euros. It is clear that PS5 and Xbox Seres X represent an important advance, but it is already beginning to be clearly seen that they will not be the miracle that some painted, and that when I invited you to lower expectations, I did not do it out of fanaticism or whim.