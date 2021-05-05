three schedules with different prices and less fixed costs

The new model of electricity bill for consumers who are in the regulated market (PVPC, Voluntary Price to the Small Consumer) will come into force on June 1 and will have as great news that from six different rates it will go to one and that the time sections will be divided into three, known as punta, llano and valle, which will have different prices.

“The new tariff structure applies price discrimination to all consumers and three periods of hourly discrimination,” explain sources from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The rate will remain in a single. The supplies in networks of tension not superior to 1 kV with contracted power inferior or equal to 15 kW will be unified in the toll called 2.0 TD. Until now there were the 2.0 (electrical power less than 10 kW) and the 2.1 (from 10 kW to 15 kW).

The peak period, in which the cost of tolls and charges will be higher, it will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.; the flat section, with an intermediate cost, will be between 8 am and 10 am, 2 pm and 6 pm and between 10 pm and midnight; and the valley rate, the cheapest of the three, will be located between midnight and 8 in the morning and will be applied during all hours of weekends and holidays.

In this way, they explain from the Government, as of June 1, domestic consumers will be able to contract two different powers: one for the peak and flat periods and another for the valley period. The objective, they add, is “to encourage the transfer of electricity consumption from the hours of maximum electricity demand (peak hours) to others in which the transmission and distribution networks are less saturated (off-peak hours), which, according to the Ministry , “it will reduce the need to carry out new investments in said infrastructures”.

More weight for the variable part

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge foresees that the combination of the new tolls and charges will allow the electricity bill to have a greater variable component – currently between 60% and 75% is fixed -, which will make its cost depends to a greater extent on the energy consumed, also promoting energy efficiency by allowing savings measures to have a greater impact on the user’s bill.

Thus, says the Executive, “those consumers who have higher power needs in the off-peak period” may benefit from hiring “a higher power for the valley period and maintain its usual power in the peak and flat sections“, avoiding, they add,” paying the extra cost of that extra power during all hours of the day. “If the consumer does not request this change, the current power contracted in both periods will be applied automatically.

Of course, elements of the so-called fixed part will be maintained such as the “incentive for the electrification of energy end uses”, which encourages, for example, “the use of heat pumps, that could be cheaper and cleaner than other options based on fossil fuels, “says the Executive.

“The new model seeks simplification”

The Ministry also assures that the new invoice model “seeks simplification.” For this, they comment, its content will be more concise “to improve understanding”. In this way, they develop, it will reduce its length to two pages and incorporate new information such as the maximum powers that each consumer has demanded in each of the time periods in the last year.

It also includes a QR code to facilitate the user to use the comparator of energy offers on the CNMC website so that it can find contractual alternatives “that are advantageous”.

The April bill, the most expensive in years

These changes announced by the Government will coincide with the April invoice which, according to the OCU, it will be the most expensive in history for this month. “It is a rise in prices that is explained by the increase in the price of gas and the rise in the price of CO2 emission rights that this year, unlike others, has not been offset by hydroelectric generation,” they explain, and mention also the climatological component.