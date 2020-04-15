Longer confinement, a new outbreak in 2021, or a combination of both scenarios would worsen forecasts, according to the IMF.

..- The latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast for the world economy is bad, with a global contraction of 3% forecast for 2020, but the agency’s economists described three ways this could be worse.

Longer confinement

The IMF’s current forecast foresees a scenario in which the new coronavirus pandemic will be controlled for the second half of this year and the world economy may resume normal activity.

If containment measures are extended 50% longer than the baseline, causing higher unemployment and more company failures, global growth could be 3 percentage points lower, for a 6% decrease this year and a weakest recovery in 2021.

A new outbreak in 2021

In the second scenario, there is a new coronavirus outbreak next year equivalent to approximately two thirds of the one that occurred in 2020, which leaves economic consequences twice as great as in the first scenario.

In this situation, countries will have a limited capacity to deploy more spending measures, so that world GDP would be almost 5% lower than the expected baseline in 2021.

Therefore, instead of a projected 5.5% global rebound for next year, there would be an increase of just 0.8%.

Double hit

The third scenario assumes that the two previous premises happen: a longer confinement and a second outbreak of COVID-19 in 2021, which would push the global economy 8% below the baseline, for a contraction of 2.2 % next year instead of a rally.

IMF economists further warn that such a projection could underestimate the combined damage of the two scenarios, given that rising government debt may render authorities unable to provide further income support.

“This would lead to even worse results and additional scarring,” the report said.

.@GitaGopinath: The magnitude and speed of the collapse of economic activity caused by the pandemic of # COVID19 they have no precedent in our lives, and there is much uncertainty about the impact on people’s lives and livelihoods. #WEO https://t.co/etKSGFKepz pic.twitter.com/frYgEeuqpg – IMF (@FMInews) April 14, 2020

Read also: Mexico will contract 6.6% in 2020 due to the new coronavirus: IMF