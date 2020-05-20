Mexico City,- On a day like today, but 20 years ago, Miguel Ojeda with the Red Devils flannel, performed the last great feat in the Social Security Sports Park.

The scarlet receiver hit four home runs in a single game, in Mexico’s triumph in the first of the series over the Monclova Steelers, the winning pitcher of that game was Javier Cruz and the defeated Jose Solarte.

This was the celebration of the 4th HR connected by @MiguelOjedaS, 20 years ago in the Social Security Park👹👏🏻⚾ That night, Miguel not only blew up the fence 4 times, he also promoted eight races, including the three that gave him the triumph over Mexico👹👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fBMUgbekgW – DiablosRojosMX (@DiablosRojosMX) May 19, 2020

In that duel Miguel Ojeda not only blew up the fence four times, he also drove eight races, including the three that gave Mexico the victory.

Miguel hit his first four-corner drive in the second inning with no people on the trails, the second hit came in the fifth with no men on base, in the fateful seventh inning Ojeda connected his third homer taking two teammates ahead, and in the closing of the ninth inning, with the board tied at 11, Miguel taking his last turn came to the batting box with Ray Martínez for second and José Luis “El Borrego” Sandoval in first, shot his fourth homer to become the third Player in history to have a game of four home runs, tying Derek Bryant (1985) and Roy Johnson (1991), he also became the first Mexican hitter to do so.

Another brand for Ojeda



That night the “Negro de Guaymas” imposed another LMB mark, achieving the highest slugging percentage achieved in a game of 9 innings, with 4,000, a product of 16 bases obtained with hits in 4 at-bats.

The current Deputy President of the Red Devils, could be champion as player and manager of the los pingos ’.

