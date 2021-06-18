Three renewables from the Spanish stock market to take advantage of the Solarpack takeover bid

An attractive operation on the Spanish stock market that comes in a context conducive to this type of actions, with the stock market rising, interest rates at 0% and debt purchases from the European Central Bank (ECB) at full performance and with confirmation official that they will continue to rise from the next quarter. The sector also has ample potential for the medium term, although this year it is experiencing declines after a spectacular 2020 on the stock market.

Solaria was revalued by 247.6% last year in the Continuous Market of the Spanish stock market, Grenergy Renovables by 157.8%, Soltec by 146.7% and Solarpack by 121.5%. 2020 was the year of the pandemic but also the year of technology companies that made their particular ‘August’ during the confinements, pharmaceuticals and renewables that managed to monopolize a large part of the assets of ESG funds, both assets such as index funds or ETFs .

So many uploads that even reports of Bank of America noted that ETFs were inflating some companies such as the Portuguese EDP Renovables, the Austrian Verbund, the Danish Ørsted and Solaria. Now, with this year’s setbacks, the outlook is changing and major investment banks such as Goldman Sachs believe that it is the ideal time to enter the sector.

In fact, Soltec, Grenergy, Solaria have a potential greater than 30% for the next twelve months and a buy recommendation, according to the . consensus. Solaria is given an upward potential of 31.26% to 21.56 euros per share, Soltec from 38.66% to 9.45 euros per share and Grenergy from 40.42% to 46.55 euros per share . Very interesting figures for the medium term and even the short term, since this Wednesday the renewable sector celebrated the takeover of Solarpack with increases.

Solarpack shares rose 43.05% to 26.15 euros per share, while Grenergy Renovables posted a 7.50% increase, Audax 3.92%, Ecoener 3.82%, Solaria a 3.41%, Soltec 3.35%, Siemens gamesa 3.03% and Acciona 1.91%.

Solarpack’s takeover bid is an opportunity for investors who are already in it, as it is a generous 45% premium. However, for those who are not investors, the listing price is already adjusted to the offer and possibly the value not more if in the next sessions, unless there is a counterpart from another fund.