Three regions of New York will gradually reopen, but not the Big Apple. Three regions of New York state, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States with more than 26,600 deaths, may gradually reopen as scheduled on May 15, but not yet the Big Apple, authorities said Monday.

“We are starting a new chapter today in many ways,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference, announcing the partial reopening of construction, industry and retail with off-premises shopping deliveries in three of the 10 regions. of this state of 19 million inhabitants.

“It is a new phase” after the confinement decreed on March 22, he added.

But in New York City, the epicenter’s biggest focus, most nonessential businesses won’t be able to open until at least June, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned, without giving a precise date.

“We will always be guided by the data. They are quite good and consistent. But they are not yet where we need (…) That brings us to June, ”said the mayor at a press conference.

“As we get closer to the beginning of June, we will be able to tell if things are really on track and what are the areas where we can start to have some flexibility,” he added.

The death toll from coronavirus in New York State in the past 24 hours is the lowest since March 27, with 161 deaths, Cuomo said, against 799 deaths at the apex of the pandemic on April 9. New cases in 24 hours fell to less than 500.

But authorities fear the numbers will rise again with the reopening of economic activity and the end of confinement.

To reopen its economy, the Cuomo plan foresees that the 10 regions of the state meet seven criteria, including more diagnostic tests and antibodies, more contact tracing, 30% of vacant capacity in hospitals and a drop in cases. and deaths sustained over time.

For now the three regions that meet these criteria and will be able to reopen are the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier (on the Pennsylvania border) and the Mohawk Valley, west of the state capital of Albany.