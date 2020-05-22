The global epicenter of the pandemic has managed to contain the disease, for which reason the partial reopening of activities is ready

United States.- The Governor of NY, Andrew Cuomo, announced Monday that three northern regions will begin a partial reopening of activities on May 15, when the order to close the entire state by the state will also expire. pandemic.

“A new chapter begins today. This is the next big step on this historic journey,” said the governor. Some regions of the state, the global epicenter of the pandemic, have managed to contain the disease, but others still have a high number of infections and deaths.



According to Cuomo, the Finger Lakes, South Level, and Mohawk Valley regions met the seven requirements announced on May 4 to begin the reactivation economic and now they will have to complete the logistics to achieve their reopens on Friday.

He also announced that the Central New York and North Country regions are close to being able to reopen, as they have met six of the requirements, which include indicators such as sustaining a decrease in hospitalizations for 14 days or having a sustained decrease in deaths. during the same period.

The city of NY and Long Island have progressed since Cuomo specified the regional reopening criteria, but neither is ready yet, he reported. The first has met four of the guidelines and the second has achieved five.

Low-risk businesses and recreational activities may be resumed across the state on May 15, Cuomo announced. It is about landscaping, gardening and outdoor activities such as tennis, which enables physical distance.

This Monday, the number of people killed by COVID-19 in the state it was 161, the lowest number of daily deaths since March 27, the president reported. Likewise, Cuomo said the number of new hospitalizations was the lowest since March 19, before the entity’s closure began.