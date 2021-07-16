Three reasons to buy and one to sell TSMC

Taiwan Semi Sp ADR produces the world’s most advanced chips, its growth rates and valuations remain attractive. But it is compressing due to the technological warfare Come in United States and China, according Leo Sun in The Motley Fool.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest pure contract chip maker, is often seen as a sound investment in the semiconductor market. Has generated a total yield of more than 430% in the last five years, while the S&P 500 only delivered a total return of about 120%.

Revenues increased by 25% (31% in US dollar terms) in 2020, while its earnings per share increased by fifty%. Analysts expect their income and earnings increase a 23% and 17%respectively this year as it benefits from the world’s insatiable appetite for new chips. Its shares have nearly doubled in the last 12 months, but it still seems reasonably valued at 27 times future earnings.

“Those numbers suggest that TSMC is still a great investment, but let’s dig deeper. three compelling reasons to buy shares, as well as in a bright red banner that investors can’t afford to ignore, ”says Sun.

1. The World’s Most Advanced Chip Maker

In the past, many chip makers made their own chips with foundries internal. But as chips became smaller and more difficult to manufacture, many chipmakers closed or spun off their capital-intensive foundries and outsourced their production to third party foundries like TSMC.

Today, only three foundries can mass produce chips from 10 nm or less: TSMC, Samsung and Intel. TSMC remains ahead of both companies in the “process race” to create smaller, more energy-efficient chips: it currently mass-produces chips from 5 nm and 7 nm, and plans to start mass-producing chips of 3 nm in the second half of 2022.

“TSMC’s technological leadership, which has been gained through more than three decades of experience and investments, makes it the best choice for chipmakers. “fabless” like Apple, AMD, Qualcomm and NVIDIA. These strengths make TSMC the world’s largest chipmaker and a hub of the global semiconductor market, and it will continue to grow as new devices require more powerful chips, ”Sun says.

2. A well diversified business

TSMC generated the 41% of your income from chips 5 nm and 7 nm last year. The rest of its revenue came from older and larger nodes, which are still widely used for low- and mid-range chips.

It also serves a wide range of markets. In 2020 it generated the 48% of your income from chips for smartphones, the 33% from HPC (High Performance Computing) chips, 8% to IoT (Internet of Things) chips, 4% to DCE (Digital Consumer Electronics), 3% to automotive and the rest of other industries.

All of those markets, except the pandemic-affected auto market, expanded during the year. This year, its smartphone business should continue to expand as new 5G phones hit the market, the expansion of data centers and edge computing services should boost its sales of HPC and IoT chips, and the auto sector should gradually recover as the pandemic passes.

“That diversification has protected TSMC from industry-specific downturns in the past and should continue to protect investors from unpredictable challenges in the future,” Sun notes.

3. Maintain your leadership in the process race

TSMC intends to maintain its technology leadership by increasing its capex from $ 17.2 billion in 2020 to approximately $ 30 billion in 2021. It also intends to spend $ 100 billion over the next three years to increase its production capacity.

Samsung’s capital spending on chip manufacturing should remain roughly flat year-over-year at $ 28.1 billion this year, according to IC Insights, while Intel recently allocated $ 20 billion for expansion of its own smelter in Arizona.

“TSMC is spending a lot of money, but analysts expect its profits to continue to rise even as it increases its capex to record levels. It should also continue its 27-year streak of uninterrupted dividend payments, ”says Sun.

One reason to sell TSMC: geopolitical risk

The biggest risk to TSMC is its location. It is based in Taiwan, which has become a flash point for military and economic tensions between the United States and China. The Trump Administration forced TSMC to stop making chips for Huawei last year, and the Biden Administration has been trying to convince TSMC to make its most advanced chips in the US.

The Biden Administration has also proposed to subsidize domestic chipmakers such as Intel with the CHIPS law of 50 billion dollars. That support could make it easier for Intel to catch up with TSMC and Samsung in the process race, and make its domestic foundries viable alternatives to those of the two Asian giants.

These tensions could also force Chinese chipmakers to rely more on SMIC, China’s largest contract chip maker, although it remains several generations of chips behind TSMC.

If things get tough, Chinese regulators could retaliate against TSMC’s plants in China, which make chips much older than its plants in Taiwan. Chinese chipmakers have also tried to poach top TSMC engineers to advance the country’s domestic chip-making efforts.

China probably won’t invade Taiwan with a military force any time soon, but all these smaller strategic moves on both sides of the Pacific could affect growth in the long run.

“Personally, I think TSMC’s strengths still outweigh the geopolitical risks. However, investors should be well aware of these challenges before hailing TSMC as the perfect semiconductor stock, ”Sun concludes.