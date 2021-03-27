Three presidents have been elected in a second ballot in Catalonia and elections have never been repeated

The ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, you must undergo a second vote to try to be elected ‘president’ by a simple majority, something that is far from assured.

Aragonès has confirmed the 9 affirmative votes of the CUP deputies, which are added to the 33 of ERC –in total 42 affirmative votes-, so you necessarily need to add to the 32 of JxCat (it is not worth your abstention) to obtain more “yes” than “no” in the second vote, since the votes of PSC (33), Vox (11), Comuns ( 8), Cs (6) and PPC (3), they add 61 negative votes.

Pujol, Mas and Torra were chosen in the second round

As long as you get an agreement with JxCat to add your votes, Pere Aragonès will be elected president in the second round next Tuesday, something that has happened in Catalonia on six previous occasions.

The first two were starred by Jordi Pujol in 1980 and 1995When ‘president’ was re-elected for the fifth time but needed a second round thanks to the abstentions of PSC, ERC and the PP, only the 11 deputies of Iniciativa per Catalunya-Verds (now integrated in the ‘comuns’) voted “no” .

Artur Mas also went through a second round in 2010 and 2015. In 2010, he did manage to be invested by having the favorable votes of the parliamentary group of Convergència i Unió, and the abstention of the parliamentary group of the Party of Socialists of Catalonia in a second round. But in 2015 he did not succeed because the CUP vetoed him and had to resign in favor of Carles puigdemontIt was when the ‘cupaires’ pronounced the remembered phrase: “We have sent Mas to the trash of history.” Puigdemont was elected ‘president’ the last day before the term expired to have to call again elections in Catalonia for not being able to invest a president of the Generalitat.

Jordi Turull did not pass the first round and could not undergo the second in March 2018. Jordi Turull’s case has undoubtedly been the most unique as it failed in the first ballot, and the second ballot could not be presented because the Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena decreed his re-entry into the Estremera prison.

The sixth was Quim Torra in May 2018, who was invested ‘president’ in a second ballot with a simple majority of votes: 66 for JxCat and ERC compared to 65 for Cs, the PSC, the commons and the PP -the CUP abstained-.

Three plenary sessions without holding

In addition to the six investiture that did not pass the first vote, in the previous legislature, before investing Quim Torra, there were lived unprecedented situations.

The president of the Parliament, Roger Torrent, convened three investiture plenary sessions that were never held: one for Carles Puigdemont (January 30, 2018) and two for Jordi Sànchez (March 12 and April 1, 2018).

The clock has started

In any case, the first investiture session this Friday has activated within two months to return to the polls and for the electoral repetition.

It so happens that, until now, there has never been an electoral repetition in Catalonia, it was ready in 2015 with Artur Mas, but the “step aside” to make way for Carles Puigdemont prevented it.