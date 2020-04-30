April’s Fools has already passed, Carnival too, and December 28 is a little far away right now. But playing a joke is timeless, and at any time you feel like it. Do you have a friend who owns an iPhone and you want to play a prank on your smartphone? Well try one of these. Although always remember that they could also do it to you. Let us begin:

Stupid names with Siri

Accessing an iPhone that is not yours is very difficult, especially with new models carrying biometric sensors such as Face ID or Touch ID. But there is a small weak point: Siri, Apple’s famous virtual assistant, which works even with the terminal blocked. And Siri is at the center of this joke: When you talk to Siri and ask him to do things, the assistant calls you by name, a way to break that barrier between the user and the mobile AI. How about you change your friend’s name with which Siri knows him?

Activate Siri first, something you get holding down the Home button, or the side button on the right side of an iPhone X, XS or XR. Now, use the following voice command: “Siri, call me?, and make up the name you want to fill in that question. Automatically the name that Siri uses to mention the mobile user will be changed. And the flaking will be maximum if your friend uses Siri in front of you.

Timely alarms

This more than a joke, it can be a bitch *****, but it already depends on the love your friend professes for you and his ability to forgive or execute you in the medieval style. Like the previous one, this prank can be done with the iPhone locked and a simple voice command. Just activate Siri and tell him ‘Create an alarm for ¿?”, and say the time you want. But do not go over, because 4 in the morning is a good time to find you that your friend will return it to you at the same level.

The broken screen

Here you already need to have access to the unlocked iPhone, but the level of joke is therefore superior without a doubt. It is one of those impact jokes, which at the moment provoke that WTF reaction! or scare, but they go quickly when the owner sees that the mobile is intact. As we say, you need to access the unlocked mobile and have a few minutes alone with it:

On the Home or Home screen, take a screenshot pressed the Home button and lock button on an old iPhone, or the side button and volume up button at the same time on a newer iPhone When you have the screenshot done, move all apps from the main screen to another screenFinish off placing the screenshot you made as wallpaper in Settings> Wallpaper

When your friend takes the phone and goes to unlock it, they will notice that pressing the icon that clicks nothing happens, and it will appear that iOS has been caught.