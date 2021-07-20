Three positives condition the Japan-South Africa football match on Thursday

Besides of Egypt-Spain, for this Thursday 22 is scheduled the dispute of another seven matches that would complete the first day of the four groups of the men’s soccer tournament, but one of them is, never better said, quarantined. Its about Japan-South Africa And the reason is that three positives for coronavirus were detected the day before yesterday in the expedition of the African team. They are two players (Thabiso Monyane Y Kamohelo Mahlatsi) and a member of the technical ‘staff’, and all of them have been isolated from the rest of the group, but they will undergo new PCR every day before the game, and only those who give negative results in all of them will be able to participate. . That is why the doubt remains as to whether South Africa can play, since, according to current regulations, it will only do so as long as it has a minimum of 13 troops available.

Own selection of South Africa reported that all tests carried out before leaving for Japan had been negative and it should be noted that all members of the expedition had quarantined for two weeks before traveling. For this reason, it is not ruled out that they may appear more positive in the next few hours and the doubt remains regarding the celebration of the duel.