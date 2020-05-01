The FC Colonia has reported three positive cases for coronavirus on your template. The German team has already returned to training after the break in football in the Bundesliga and throughout the continent. After testing all the members of their staff, they have detected three infections by COVID-19. Although they did not want to reveal the names of those affected, Bild points to two players and the physical trainer. From the club they have highlighted that these are three asymptomatic cases.

The three positives will be quarantined for the next 14 days. They will be kept at home following established protocols for coronavirus infections and will not return to club facilities until there is a risk of the virus spreading.

Nonetheless, the German entity maintains the training scheduled for next week with the rest of the staff and coaching staff. However, will be retested to rule out new infections that may delay the return of the Bundesliga, which could resume on May 16, after being delayed for a week.

The Cologne, through its CEO Horst Heldt, has made it clear that the priority is «Maintain health and privacy» of all club members, highlighting the effectiveness of the measures taken by the club, which allow them to “react with individual solutions”.

The competition in Germany has been stopped since March 13, date in which the 26th day should have started. With nine days to go, the Cologne is in tenth position, still with options to enter Europe next season.

Although the de-escalation has started in Spain and from May 4 the League teams will be able to return to training, in Germany they have been training for several weeks, although following the recommendations of the health authorities. These cases due to coronavirus again question whether leagues should return or if it is better to follow the example of France, Holland and Belgium.