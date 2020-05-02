Some days ago, the Bundesliga returned to training separately with the intention of restarting the 2019-2020 season as soon as possible. However, three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 They would rethink the ideas of the managers of the European country.

SEE THE LATEST OF NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL HERE

The Suburb, club of the German first division, confirmed three infected on campus and / or coaching staff in the last days. In a statement, the institution noted that these three people were detected after the tests that the whole team chose to carry out prior to a hypothetical premature return of the Bundesliga.

It should be noted that the club in question did not identify the infected people, so it is still unknown. if they are footballers or coaching staff. In addition, the statement stated that those infected show no symptoms; However, 14 days will pass isolated at their homes.

After testing positive for the #coronavirus, three people at #effzeh are now in quarantine. The group training can continue as planned. All infos 👇 https://t.co/gu4iqJrCNR – 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) May 1, 2020

This constitutes a hard blow to hopes to return for German soccer. It is important to note that the aforementioned country was one of the first to seek a return to the fields to end the season; However, this situation puts such a return and the entire campaign at risk.

To the good fortune of the club and their own Bundesliga, the doctor of the infected institution was clear to point out that these three positives do not warrant that the team has to go to quarantine. For this reason, training continue normally.