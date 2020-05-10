The news jumped last morning. The Stringer of Cadena Ser announced that three players from the Betis squad had tested positive for the coronavirus. After the teams returned to the activity, after carrying out the tests of the Covid-19, the cases of Lodi, side of Atlético de Madrid; Álex Remiro, Real Sociedad goalkeeper; and Yangel Herrera, Granada midfielder. The three footballers have undergone the planned health protocol and have been removed from training to pass due quarantine. The three positive players so far are asymptomatic.

To these three are now added the three that have emerged at Betis. It is a high figure compared to what had been given so far, but in the club verdiblanco, which has not yet offered an official version, they understand that it can even be considered logical. The situation at Betis is as follows. Three players have had contact with the virus and all three are asymptomatic. The virus has entered their bodies although in different phases. Two of them have already developed high levels of antibodies, which, initially, would confirm that they have already passed the disease and would have very little chance of contagion. However, they will have to wait at least one more week for the next test they undergo to be negative. It would be the definitive test. After overcoming seven days, these two footballers would train again.

The other footballer who has had contact with the virus is also asymptomatic. However, he has not yet developed a sufficient number of antibodies and could even infect his peers. For this reason, you will be isolated for two weeks until the definitive tests are performed and you are completely free of the disease.

Betis has had a working session in the morning of this Sunday in the sports city Luis del Sol. From 8.30 in the morning, the players, in groups and under strict security and hygiene measures, have been arriving at the facilities. Soccer players like Borja Iglesias, Emerson or Mandi have already stepped on the field of play.

LaLiga is putting a special interest in safeguarding the name of the footballers who test positive after the tests have been carried out. The body led by Javier Tebas is expected to officially disclose all the data that has been recorded in the Spanish competition. The control of the organism is being very severe in the return of the teams to work and in the application of all possible security measures. Betis, protected by the Data Protection Law, also respects the privacy of the footballers of its first squad who have tested positive.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe