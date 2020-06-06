The Government of the Mexican state of Jalisco announced this Friday (05.06.2020) the arrest of three policemen and the intervention of the police force of the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos after the death of the young Giovanni López, allegedly beaten to death by local police.

Among those apprehended in the death of Giovanni López, 30, in early May, is a municipal commissioner and another middle-ranking police officer, state prosecutor Gerardo Solís said at a press conference.

Protests over the death of Giovanni López

The uniformed men will have to answer before a judge, the prosecutor indicated, a day after a protest to demand justice in this case led to riots in the city of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco.

At least 28 people were arrested for the disorders, in the midst of which a policeman suffered burns, two patrols were burned and the state government headquarters attacked by protesters.

Authorities said López had been detained for “administrative misconduct” and not because he was not wearing a mask, as his relatives allege, who multiplied their complaints this week.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lamented this Friday the death of the construction worker and said that his government is against “authoritarian actions.”

Amnesty International condemned the incident on Friday and stated that “Giovanni’s death in police custody is a serious symptom of the misuse of force used by the authorities and the widespread use of torture.”

López’s death was also repudiated by the Mexico Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and by the Oscar-winning Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, born in Guadalajara.

