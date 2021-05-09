Three points for Yagüe’s locker after beating Oyonesa (4-1)

05/08/2021 at 9:34 PM CEST

The Yagüe and the Oyonesa ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division this Saturday with a victory of the Yagüe for a score of 4-1. The Yagüe came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Arnedo by a score of 3-2. On the visitors’ side, the Oyonesa he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Casalarreina and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. With this score, the Logroño team is third, while the Oyonesa It is sixth after the end of the game.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Yagüe, who fired the starting gun at the savior with a bit of Israel in the 10th minute. After a new play, the score for the Logroño team increased thanks to a goal from Carus in the 30th minute, allowing the 2-0. The local team scored again, distancing themselves by establishing 3-0 thanks to a goal from Alberto in minute 36, concluding the first half with a 3-0 in the light.

In the second period, luck came for the Logroño team, which extended distances with a bit of Daniel at 60 minutes. But later the visiting team in minute 78 approached the scoreboard through a goal from Sebas, ending the confrontation with a final result of 4-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Yagüe gave entrance to Daniel, Estevez, Mendoza and Miranda for Miguel Angel Sanchez, Ousmane, Alberto Y David perez, Meanwhile he Oyonesa gave entrance to Alonso, Kevin, Santa Maria Y Race for Javi pavia, Martinez, Legs Y Raul Rodriguez.

The referee showed a total of four cards: a yellow card to the Yagüe, specifically to Israel and two to Oyonesa (Diego Gomez Y Narvaiza). Also, there was a red card to Jean Carlo Yáñez by the visiting team.

At the moment, the Yagüe is left with 42 points and Oyonesa with 28 points.

Data sheetYagüe:Torcal, Alberto (Mendoza, min.61), Murías, Israel, Pablo, Ousmane (Estevez, min.61), David Perez (Miranda, min.61), Carus, Rafael, Miguel Ángel Sánchez (Daniel, min.54) and RodriguezOyonesa:Martinez (Kevin, min.46), Javi Pavia (Alonso, min.46), Viti, Escribano, Felix Pavia, Raúl Rodríguez (Carrera, min.74), Sebas, Patas (Santamaría, min.74), Diego Gómez, Jean Carlo Yáñez and NarvaizaStadium:saviorGoals:Israel (1-0, min. 10), Carus (2-0, min. 30), Alberto (3-0, min. 36), Daniel (4-0, min. 60) and Sebas (4-1, min. 78)