Three points for the San Fernando de Henares locker after passing over Real Aranjuez CF (4-1)

06/17/2021 at 1:20 AM CEST

The San Fernando de Henares beat 4-1 at Real Aranjuez this Wednesday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The San Fernando de Henares came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-3 victory against the Móstoles CF. Regarding the visiting team, the Real Aranjuez he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Villanueva del Pardillo. With this result, the Sanfernandino set is seventh, while the Real Aranjuez he is ninth after the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation started in an unbeatable way for the local team, which kicked off at the Municipal Santiago del Pino with a goal from Diego as soon as the game started, in minute 2. He added again the San Fernando de Henares, increasing distances thanks to a bit of Koke at 18 minutes. Again the sanfernandino team scored, which distanced itself by making it 3-0 thanks to the success in front of goal by Essabbar in minute 20, concluding the first half with the score of 3-0.

After the break came the goal for the riverside team, who reduced distances through a goal from Chanque at minute 56. But later the San Fernando de Henares at 80 minutes he increased the score with a goal from Hugo, thus ending the match with a final score of 4-1.

The technician of the San Fernando de Henares, Garcia Barn, gave entry to the field to Nacho replacing Vargas, while on the part of the Aranjuez, Jesus Lopez replaced Avila, Saelices Y bald for Chanque, Blackberry Y Ayub Lazrag.

The San Fernando de Henares occupied the seventh place in the qualifying table with 35 points after the dispute of this duel corresponding to the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, while the Aranjuez it was placed in ninth position with 24 points.

Data sheetSan Fernando de Henares:Vargas (Nacho, min.30), Jandro, Rodriguez, Koke, Hugo, Diego, Cristian Fernando, Koke, Essabbar, Argumanez and Alex DiazReal Aranjuez CF:Portillo, Mejia, Jimenez, Crespo, Cuchillo, Ayub Lazrag (Calvo, min.90), Jesús Sánchez, Gonzalez, Chanque (Avila, min.76), Mora (Saelices, min.76) and Aitor LoraStadium:Municipal Santiago del PinoGoals:Diego (1-0, min. 2), Koke (2-0, min. 18), Essabbar (3-0, min. 20), Chanque (3-1, min. 56) and Hugo (4-1, min. 80)