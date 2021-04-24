Three points for the New York City locker after beating Cincinnati (5-0)

04/24/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

The New York City showed his best version after thrashing 5-0 at Cincinnati during the match played in the Yankee Stadium this Saturday. The New York City arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the DC United by a score of 2-1. By the team of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati did not pass the tables with a score of 2-2 against the Nashville SC. With this result, the New York team is second, while the Cincinnati it is eleventh after the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him New York City, who fired the starting gun at the Yankee Stadium with a goal from Medina in minute 6, ending the first period with a 1-0 score.

The second half began facing the New York team, which increased differences through an own goal from Hagglund in the 53rd minute. Later the locals again scored through a goal of Thórarinsson at 57 minutes that left a 3-0 for him New York City. The New York team added again in the 67th minute with a goal from Castellanos. Again he dialed the New York City, which increased the score by a second of both Medina in the 83rd minute, concluding the duel with a 5-0 result in the light.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the New York City who entered the game were Morales, Ismael tajouri, Acevedo, Amundsen Y Gray replacing Parks, Andres jasson, Sands, Thórarinsson Y Tinnerholm, while changes in the Cincinnati They were Stanko, Locadia, Medunjanin, Bailey Y Vazquez, who entered to supply Mokotjo, Barreal, Kubo, Brenner Y Harris.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Thórarinsson Y Castellanos by the New York City already Harris Y cross by the team of Cincinnati.

Thanks to this victory, New York City manages to ascend to three points and remains in access to a playoff place for the championship, while the Cincinnati is maintained with a period.

Data sheetNew York City:Johnson, Callens, Chanot, Thórarinsson (Amundsen, min.72), Tinnerholm (Gray, min.87), Parks (Morales, min.63), Sands (Acevedo, min.72), Moralez, Andres Jasson (Ismael Tajouri, min.63), Medina and CastellanosCincinnati:Cropper, Pettersson, Hagglund, Matarrita, Gyau, Kubo (Medunjanin, min.64), Mokotjo (Stanko, min.53), Cruz, Harris (Vázquez, min.81), Barreal (Locadia, min.57) and Brenner ( Bailey, min.81)Stadium:Yankee StadiumGoals:Medina (1-0, min. 6), Hagglund (2-0, min. 53), Thórarinsson (3-0, min. 57), Castellanos (4-0, min. 67) and Medina (5-0, min. 83)