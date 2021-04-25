Three points for the local team: Logroñés B 3-1 Anguiano

04/24/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

The Logroñés B won 3-1 against Anguian during the game held this Saturday at the World Cup 82. The Logroñés B He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 2-2 in the last match played against the Varea. For his part, Anguian lost by a score of 2-3 in the previous match against the Naxara. With this defeat the Anguian team was placed in fourth position after the end of the match, while the Logroñés B is sixth.

The first part of the meeting started in an excellent way for the Logroñés B, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Candy in minute 6. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second period luck came for him Anguian, who put the tie thanks to a bit of Crossbowman in the 69th minute. However, the home side took the lead on the scoreboard establishing the 2-1 with Fernandez in minute 74. After a new play, the score of the Logroño team increased, which increased the score thanks to a goal from Blackberry at 77 minutes, concluding the duel with the score of 3-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Logroñés B from Josean Garcia relieved Marauri, Alex and Ivan Villoslada for Fernandez, Aitor Añibarro Y Blackberry, while the technician of the Anguian, Adrián Gallego, ordered the entry of Iñigo, Rivada, Nacho Elijah Y Adri gomez to supply Lewis, Urrecho, Medrano Y William.

The referee decided to caution seven players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Candy, Blackberry Y Ruiz and by the Anguian admonished Krumnack, Hector, Dani martinez Y Guillermo Cabrera.

With this result, the Logroñés B is left with 44 points and Anguian with 45 points.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Logroñés B will play against him Alfaro at home, while the Anguiano will face in his feud against the Racing Rioja.

Data sheetLogroñés B:Yari, Marquillas, Izan Flaño, Sergio, Victor, Ruiz, Dulce, Antonio Jesus, Fernandez (Marauri, min.77), Mora (Ivan Villoslada, min.86) and Aitor Añibarro (Álex, min.86)Anguiano:Pinillos, Medrano (Nacho Elías, min.63), Guillermo (Adri Gómez, min.77), Dani Martinez, Duce, Héctor, Luis (Iñigo, min.46), Guillermo Cabrera, Krumnack, Ballestero and Urrecho (Rivada, min .53)Stadium:World Cup 82Goals:Dulce (1-0, min. 6), Ballestero (1-1, min. 69), Fernandez (2-1, min. 74) and Mora (3-1, min. 77)