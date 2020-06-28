Betis failed to override I raised, who won 4-2 during the match played this Sunday in the Valencia city. I raised arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Atlético de Madrid by a score of 1-0. As for the visiting team, Real Betis He came from beating 1-0 in his fief to Spanish in the last match played. With this defeat Real Betis was placed in thirteenth position at the end of the match, while I raised is twelfth.

The first part of the duel began in a favorable way for the Levantine team, who inaugurated the luminous one with a goal of Foreman in the 21st minute. Later, the local team scored, increasing the gap, establishing the 2-0 by means of a Bardhi in the 35th minute, concluding the first half with the score of 2-0.

The second part of the confrontation started in an excellent way to I raised, which widened the differences with a bit of Morales a few minutes after the resumption of the duel, specifically in the 50th minute. Then, the locals returned to score thanks to a goal from Rochina in the 59th minute he left a 4-0 in favor of I raised. But later the Betic team cut distances putting the 4-1 through a goal of Channels after 70 minutes. After this, a new opportunity allowed to increase the score of Real Betis, who approached on the scoreboard achieving 4-2 through a goal of Juanmi shortly before the end, specifically in 87, thus ending the match with the result of 4-2.

In the chapter of changes, players I raised who entered the party were Roger, Hernâni, Melero, Sergio Leon and Steal replacing Bardhi, Morales, Rochina, Foreman and Radoja, while the changes of Betis were Tello, Juanmi, Saved, Borja Iglesias and Lainez, who entered to replace Rodriguez, Barragan, Bartra, Loren Morón and Fekir.

In the match the referee showed four yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Feddal, Barragan, Carvalho and Borja Iglesias.

After finishing the meeting, I raised added three points and ranked twelfth with 41 points, while Betis it was placed in thirteenth place with 37 points.

I raised will face on the next day to Real Valladolid and Real Betis will play against Villarreal.

The United States, with more than 2.5 million positive diagnoses, is the country most affected by the disease, followed by Brazil and Russia. For its part, Peru and Chile are the other two South Americans among the 10 nations with the most cases

The United States, with more than 2.5 million positive diagnoses, is the country most affected by the disease, followed by Brazil and Russia. For its part, Peru and Chile are the other two South Americans among the 10 nations with the most cases

MORE NEWS