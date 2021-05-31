Three points for the local team: La Solana 3-2 Madridejos

05/31/2021 at 10:00 CEST

La Solana added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him Madridejos this sunday in The Moheda. La Solana came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Pedroñeras. On the part of the visiting team, the Madridejos he was defeated by 2-3 in the last game he played against the Almagro. With this defeat the Madridejos was in tenth position at the end of the match, while La Solana is sixth.

The first team to score was La Solana, which opened the scoreboard thanks to a bit of Pirri in minute 6. The solanero team added again thanks to a goal from The Cabriti at 19 minutes that established the 2-0. Subsequently, the local team scored, which increased distances establishing the 3-0 through a goal from Angel Luis just before the final whistle, specifically in 42, concluding the first period with a 3-0 in the light.

The second half started in a favorable way for the Madrid team, which cut differences in the light with a bit of Bamba in minute 54. Then he returned to score the Madridejos, who approached the scoreboard getting 3-2 through another goal from Bamba, which thus achieved a double in the 56th minute, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 3-2.

The technician of La Solana, Kiko vilches, gave entry to the field to Mini, Acosta, Said Ougri Y Almarcha replacing Jose Ma, Sancho, The Cabriti Y Angel Luis, while on the part of the Madridejos, Felix perez replaced Mends, Bamba Y Buba for Sylla, Battiste Y Herenas.

The referee showed five yellow cards, three for Jose Ma, Angel Luis Y Almarcha, from the local team and two for Herenas Y Battiste, of the visiting team.

For the moment, La Solana he gets 32 points and the Madridejos with 20 points.

On the next day of the competition La Solana will play against him Conquense at home, while the Madridejos will face at home against Manzanares.

Data sheetLa Solana:Ucendo, Diego Sevilla, Sancho (Acosta, min.48), El Cabriti (Said Ougri, min.60), De La Hoz, Pirri, Angel Luis (Almarcha, min.72), Olmo, Juanjo, Gonzalez and Josema (Mini , min.46)Madridejos:Roy, Battiste (Bamba, min.83), Roch, Riza, Diarrassouba, Gato, Imad Safa, Herenas (Buba, min.83), Sylla (Mends, min.72), Bamba and SantosStadium:The MohedaGoals:Pirri (1-0, min. 6), El Cabriti (2-0, min. 19), Angel Luis (3-0, min. 42), Bamba (3-1, min. 54) and Bamba (3- 2, min. 56)