Three points for the local team: Inter 3-1 AS Roma

05/12/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The Rome failed to prevail over Inter, who won 3-1 during the match held this Wednesday in the Giuseppe Meazza. The Inter He arrived at the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Sampdoria in his fiefdom (5-1) and the other in front of Crotone away (0-2) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the AS Roma he won his last match in the tournament 5-0 at his stadium against the Crotone. After the result obtained, the local team remained leader of Serie A, while the Rome ranked seventh at the end of the match.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the local team, who opened the scoring with a goal of Marcelo brozovic at 11 minutes. The black-blue team added again at 20 minutes by means of a goal from Matías Vecino. Cut differences the AS Roma through a bit of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in minute 31, ending the first half with a 2-1 on the light.

In the second part, luck came for him Inter, who extended distances with a goal from Romelu lukaku shortly before the end, specifically in 90, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 3-1.

The technician of the Inter, Antonio Conte, gave entry to the field to Lautaro Martinez, Achraf hakimi, Stefano Sensi, Andrea Pinamonti Y Ashley young replacing Alexis Sanchez, Ivan perisic, Matías Vecino, Lautaro Martinez Y Matteo darmian, while on the part of the Rome, Paulo fonseca replaced Stephan El Shaarawy, Gonzalo villar, Carles perez Y Bruno peres for Peter, Bryan cristante, Ebrima darboe Y Rick karsdorp.

The referee showed four yellow cards to the Rome (Ebrima darboe, Davide santon, Marash Kumbulla Y Rick karsdorp), while the home team did not see any.

With 88 points, the Inter from Antonio Conte continues as the leader of Serie A, occupying a place for access to the Champions League, while the team led by Paulo fonseca he ranked seventh with 58 points.

On the next round of Serie A the Inter will play against Juventus away from home, while AS Roma will face at home against Lazio.

Data sheetInter:Daniel Fuzato, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla, Davide Santon, Pedro, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Ebrima Darboe, Bryan Cristante, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin DzekoAS Roma:Ionut Radu, Andrea Ranocchia, Danilo D`Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matías Vecino, Ivan Perisic, Alexis Sánchez and Romelu LukakuStadium:Giuseppe MeazzaGoals:Marcelo Brozovic (1-0, min. 11), Matías Vecino (2-0, min. 20), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (2-1, min. 31) and Romelu Lukaku (3-1, min. 90)