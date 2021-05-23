Three points for the local team: Coruxo 3-2 Covadonga

05/23/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The Coruxo won 3-2 at Covadonga this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of Second B, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Coruxo He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Real Oviedo B. For his part, Covadonga lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against Salamanca UDS and was on a five-game losing streak. With this result, the local team was left with the leadership of the Second Phase of Second B, while the Covadonga ranked eighth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Oventese team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Manuel Well shortly after the start of the game, specifically in minute 5. The visiting team scored again thanks to a goal from Sergio Rios in the 11th minute it established the 0-2. However, the Vigo team cut differences through a goal from Rivera near the conclusion, in 44. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-2.

After the half of the game came the goal for the local team, who put the tables by means of a goal of Silva in the 67th minute. Coruxo, who turned the tables in the light, getting 3-2 with a goal from Chevi at 80 minutes, ending the match with a score of 3-2 in the light.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to David gonzalez.

At the moment, the Coruxo is left with 36 points and the Covadonga with 15 points.

Data sheetCoruxo:Domínguez, Salgue, Andriu, Pablo Crespo, Antón, Jacobo Trigo, Borja Yebra, Vila, Alex Ares, Rivera and Esteban LópezCovadonga:Hugo, Pablo Castiello, Aitor Elena, Manuel Pozo (José Luis González, min.58), Manu Rodríguez (Álvaro Del Rio, min.61), Alfonso Artabe (Álvaro García, min.61), David González, Míchel Secades (Edu Font, min.58), Pablo Tineo (Diego García, min.58), Sergio Ríos and Javi MartónStadium:Campo do VaoGoals:Manuel Pozo (0-1, min. 5), Sergio Ríos (0-2, min. 11), Rivera (1-2, min. 44), Silva (2-2, min. 67) and Chevi (3- 2, min. 80)