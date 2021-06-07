Three points for the local team: Churra 1-0 Muleño

06/06/2021 at 11:43 PM CEST

The Churra won 1-0 against Muleño during the match held this Sunday in the Municipal of Churra. The Churra came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 0-1 at Lorca. On the visitors’ side, the Muleño lost by a score of 2-3 in the previous match against the Plus Ultra. With this defeat the Muleño team was placed in ninth position after the end of the duel, while the Churra is sixth.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half came the goal for him Churra, which premiered its light with a goal from Juan Matias on the verge of the end, in 89, concluding the match with the result of 1-0.

With this result, the Churra is left with 33 points and Muleño with 18 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Churra is against him Murcia city, Meanwhile he Muleño will face the Minerva.

Data sheetChurra:Manzanares, Hernández, Pérez, Juan Matias, Macanás, Curro Liza, Cascales, Carrillo, Mata, Miguel Ros and FenollMuleño:Patas, Nacho, Chino, Topo, López, Hernández, Raul, Ash, Soriano, Lisón and Felipe ParragaStadium:Municipal of ChurraGoals:Juan Matias (1-0, min. 89)